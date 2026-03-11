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NOVA

Interview: All of Physics in One Book with Hakeem Oluseyi

44m 18s

Astrophysicist Hakeem Oluseyi, host of Particles of Thought, is interviewed by our Senior Producer Caitlin Saks about his new book, Why Do We Exist? The Nine Realms of the Universe That Make You Possible. They cover his path from rural Mississippi to Stanford, how stars and life form, the scale of the cosmos, time, the Big Bang and humanity's future.

Aired: 11/03/26
National Corporate funding for NOVA is provided by Carlisle Companies. Major funding for NOVA is provided by the NOVA Science Trust and PBS viewers.
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