E10 | Carolina Comeback | Putting Down Roots

Barbara Jordan’s voice shook the nation. Discover her story in The Inquisitor.
Librarians across the U.S. examine how the review of library materials is impacting communities.
Learn about Elie Wiesel, Holocaust survivor and Nobel Peace Prize-winning author of Night.
In "Night," Elie Wiesel recounts a memory of witnessing three victims being hung.
Elie Wiesel vowed to always speak up whenever people were enduring suffering and humiliation.
Before meeting his wife Marion, Elie Wiesel "shunned love" and didn't see himself having children.
Elie Wiesel reunited with his sister in France.
An editor’s journey through vision loss and the power of reinvention.
What if violent asteroid impacts actually jump-started life on Earth? Explore a dramatic theory.
Appraisal: Al Stohlman Tooled Leatherwork Picture
Kevin visits a local nonprofit workshop that is fabricating a vanity top for Paula.
Kevin tours restaurants and breweries reopening in Asheville after Hurricane Helene.
Jenn meets with the landscaper in North Asheville to install a retaining wall.
Kevin visits a high school carpentry program that's helping the community after the storm.
Kevin lends a hand in Asheville as the builders install kitchen cabinets.
Kevin lends a hand at the Asheville locations with waterproofing, roofing and framing.
Mark investigates the depth of the damage caused to the chimney by fallen trees.
Meteorologist Stephanie Abrams tells Kevin why the storm dumped so much rain on Asheville.
The crew heads to Asheville, NC to meet five families rebuilding after Hurricane Helene.
The big reveal of the renovation of this Westford fire-damaged Historic Renovation.