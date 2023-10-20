Aurora's Sunrise

Extra
Change is on the horizon. Season 4 premiere on Sunday, January 7 at 9/8c.
Appraisal: 1867 Wilhelm Velten Landscape Oil
Appraisal: Early 20th C. Nippon Coralene Vase
Appraisal: American Folk Art Rag Doll, ca. 1895
Appraisal: 1930 Guy Wiggins 'Old Trinity, New York Winter' Oil
Appraisal: 1906 Louis Akin Chromolithograph
Appraisal: Alexander Calder Brooch, ca. 1958
Appraisal: Texas Fall-front Desk, ca. 1860
Appraisal: Egyptian Revival Folk Art Table, ca. 1925
Appraisal: Ruth, Mantle & Maris-signed Baseball
A Black Muslim mother vows to save all the other Black sons, on both sides of the gun.
Uýra is a trans-indigenous artist on a journey of self-discovery in the Amazon forest.
After 20 years in the United States, an undocumented family decides to return home.
In a world of fake news, journalist Ravish Kumar stands his ground. Will his show survive?
A Hmong girl living in rural Northern Vietnam is caught between tradition and change.
In the mountains, a nomad's daughter is torn between marriage and her writing dreams.
Religious leaders' use of the law to advance an unexpected religious freedom argument.
Memory and resiliency through Detroit and Canarsie’s unique relationships to water.
An intimate view of a woman with ALS and a family pushed to its breaking point.
By the frontlines in Eastern Ukraine, social workers create a sanctuary for kids in limbo.