© 2023 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS. NPR. Local Perspective.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
POV

Aurora's Sunrise

Season 36 Episode 3611 | 1hr 22m 58s

At 14, Aurora Madriganian survived the horrors of the Armenian Genocide and escaped to New York, where her story became a media sensation. Her newfound fame led to her starring as herself in Auction of Souls, one of Hollywood's earliest blockbusters. Blending storybook animation, video testimony, and rediscovered footage from her lost silent epic, Aurora's Sunrise revives her forgotten story.

Aired: 10/22/23 | Expires: 01/21/24
Major funding for POV is provided by PBS, The John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, the Wyncote Foundation, Reva & David Logan Foundation, the Open Society Foundations and the National Endowment for the Arts. Additional funding comes from Nancy Blachman and David desJardins, Bertha Foundation, The Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Charitable Trust, Park Foundation, Sage Foundation, New York State Council on the Arts, public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council, New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council, Chris and Nancy Plaut, Abby Pucker, Ann Tenenbaum and Thomas H. Lee and public television viewers. POV is presented by a consortium of public television stations, including KQED San Francisco, WGBH Boston and THIRTEEN in association with WNET.ORG.
Extra
Watch 1:00
All Creatures Great and Small
Season 4 Preview
Change is on the horizon. Season 4 premiere on Sunday, January 7 at 9/8c.
Preview: S4 | 1:00
Watch 1:23
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1867 Wilhelm Velten Landscape Oil
Appraisal: 1867 Wilhelm Velten Landscape Oil
Clip: S27 E21 | 1:23
Watch 1:35
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Early 20th C. Nippon Coralene Vase
Appraisal: Early 20th C. Nippon Coralene Vase
Clip: S27 E21 | 1:35
Watch 2:12
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: American Folk Art Rag Doll, ca. 1895
Appraisal: American Folk Art Rag Doll, ca. 1895
Clip: S27 E21 | 2:12
Watch 3:40
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Guy Wiggins 'Old Trinity, New York Winter' Oil
Appraisal: 1930 Guy Wiggins 'Old Trinity, New York Winter' Oil
Clip: S27 E21 | 3:40
Watch 1:02
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1906 Louis Akin Chromolithograph
Appraisal: 1906 Louis Akin Chromolithograph
Clip: S27 E21 | 1:02
Watch 1:38
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Alexander Calder Brooch, ca. 1958
Appraisal: Alexander Calder Brooch, ca. 1958
Clip: S27 E21 | 1:38
Watch 3:32
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Texas Fall-front Desk, ca. 1860
Appraisal: Texas Fall-front Desk, ca. 1860
Clip: S27 E21 | 3:32
Watch 2:51
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Egyptian Revival Folk Art Table, ca. 1925
Appraisal: Egyptian Revival Folk Art Table, ca. 1925
Clip: S27 E21 | 2:51
Watch 2:56
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Ruth, Mantle & Maris-signed Baseball
Appraisal: Ruth, Mantle & Maris-signed Baseball
Clip: S27 E21 | 2:56
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Season 36
  • POV Season 35
  • POV Season 34
  • POV Season 33
  • POV Season 32
  • POV Season 31
  • POV Season 30
  • POV Season 29
  • POV Season 28
  • POV Season 27
  • POV Season 26
  • POV Season 25
  • POV Season 24
  • POV Season 23
  • POV Season 22
  • POV Season 21
  • POV Season 20
  • POV Season 19
  • POV Season 18
  • POV Season 17
  • POV Season 16
  • POV Season 15
  • POV Season 14
  • POV Season 13
  • POV Season 12
  • POV Season 11
  • POV Season 10
  • POV Season 9
  • POV Season 8
  • POV Season 7
  • POV Season 6
  • POV Season 4
  • POV Season 3
  • POV Season 2
  • POV Season 1
Watch 1:23:00
POV
Murders That Matter
A Black Muslim mother vows to save all the other Black sons, on both sides of the gun.
Episode: S36 E3610 | 1:23:00
Watch 52:58
POV
Uýra – The Rising Forest
Uýra is a trans-indigenous artist on a journey of self-discovery in the Amazon forest.
Episode: S36 E3609 | 52:58
Watch 52:57
POV
Bulls and Saints
After 20 years in the United States, an undocumented family decides to return home.
Episode: S36 E3608 | 52:57
Watch 1:22:56
POV
While We Watched
In a world of fake news, journalist Ravish Kumar stands his ground. Will his show survive?
Episode: S36 E3607 | 1:22:56
Watch 1:22:54
POV
Children of the Mist
A Hmong girl living in rural Northern Vietnam is caught between tradition and change.
Episode: S36 E3606 | 1:22:54
Watch 25:03
POV
POV Shorts: The Dream of a Horse
In the mountains, a nomad's daughter is torn between marriage and her writing dreams.
Episode: S36 E603 | 25:03
Watch 23:49
POV
POV Shorts: Under G-d
Religious leaders' use of the law to advance an unexpected religious freedom argument.
Episode: S36 E601 | 23:49
Watch 23:26
POV
POV Shorts: Water Work
Memory and resiliency through Detroit and Canarsie’s unique relationships to water.
Episode: S36 E602 | 23:26
Watch 1:10:22
POV
Eat Your Catfish
An intimate view of a woman with ALS and a family pushed to its breaking point.
Episode: S36 E3605 | 1:10:22
Watch 1:22:58
POV
A House Made of Splinters
By the frontlines in Eastern Ukraine, social workers create a sanctuary for kids in limbo.
Episode: S36 E3604 | 1:22:58