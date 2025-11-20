© 2025 New England Public Media

POV

POV Shorts: Songs of Black Folk

Season 38 Episode 804 | 26m 55s

Songs of Black Folk, a new musical tradition, brings together the largest gathering of Black musical talent on a single stage in the Pacific Northwest, marking a new era for Black artists in the PNW, on the meaningful backdrop of Juneteenth. Led by Ramon Bryant Braxton and Rev. Dr. Leslie Braxton, this performance group is inspiring audiences and the next generation of Black artists.

Aired: 11/24/25 | Expires: 11/24/29
Watch 2:09
American Masters
Elie Wiesel: Soul on Fire
Learn about Elie Wiesel, Holocaust survivor and Nobel Peace Prize-winning author of Night.
Preview: S40 E1 | 2:09
Watch 2:21
American Masters
Elie Wiesel on Palestine, trauma and suffering
Elie Wiesel vowed to always speak up whenever people were enduring suffering and humiliation.
Clip: S40 E1 | 2:21
Watch 2:40
American Masters
How Elie Wiesel's wife and son gave him a new lease on life
Before meeting his wife Marion, Elie Wiesel "shunned love" and didn't see himself having children.
Clip: S40 E1 | 2:40
Watch 1:56
American Masters
Elie Wiesel recounts the horrors of the Holocaust in "Night"
In "Night," Elie Wiesel recounts a memory of witnessing three victims being hung.
Clip: S40 E1 | 1:56
Watch 1:10
American Masters
How Elie Wiesel was reunited with his sister
Elie Wiesel reunited with his sister in France.
Clip: S40 E1 | 1:10
Watch 2:08
American Masters
Starring Dick Van Dyke
Ahead of his 100th birthday, celebrate the life and career of iconic actor Dick Van Dyke.
Preview: S39 E8 | 2:08
Watch 1:07
American Masters
Why Conan O’Brien had an out-of-body experience with Dick Van Dyke
Conan O’Brien had a dream come true when Dick Van Dyke appeared on his show.
Clip: S39 E8 | 1:07
Watch 1:49
American Masters
What made the opening credits of "The Dick Van Dyke Show" special
There were two variants of the opening credits of "The Dick Van Dyke Show" involving an ottoman.
Clip: S39 E8 | 1:49
Watch 0:54
American Masters
How "The Dick Van Dyke Show" took inspiration from its leading man
Dick Van Dyke's love of physical comedy was incorpoated into his main character's persona.
Clip: S39 E8 | 0:54
Watch 14:51
Nature
A City in Nature | WILD HOPE
How does a densely populated nation like Singapore transform into a lush green oasis?
Special: 14:51
Watch 25:05
POV
POV Shorts: Chasing Time
Photographer James Balog brings the 15-year Extreme Ice Survey project to a close.
Episode: S38 E801 | 25:05
Watch 21:48
POV
POV Shorts: The People Could Fly
A poetic look at roller rinks as sanctuaries for Black culture, joy, and resistance.
Episode: S38 E802 | 21:48
Watch 25:05
POV
POV Shorts: This is America
From big city to small town, two stories reflecting contemporary America.
Episode: S38 E803 | 25:05
Watch 1:23:05
POV
A Mother Apart
Poet and activist Staceyann Chin chronicles her journey of healing, forgiveness, and mothering.
Episode: S38 E13 | 1:23:05
Watch 1:22:41
POV
Porcelain War
Confronting war, Ukrainian artists pick up arms while finding strength through art.
Episode: S38 E12 | 1:22:41
Watch 1:22:48
POV
The Bitter Pill
A small-town attorney takes on pharmaceutical giants as opioids devastate his community.
Episode: S38 E11 | 1:22:48
Watch 1:22:58
POV
Black Snow
An environmental thriller that shines new light on the human cost of coal.
Episode: S38 E10 | 1:22:58
Watch 1:14:47
POV
The Age of Water
In rural Mexico, a community seeks answers, uncovering alarming truths about their water.
Episode: S38 E9 | 1:14:47
Watch 1:23:03
POV
DRIVER
After losing it all, Desiree Wood takes a second lease on life as a long-haul trucker.
Episode: S38 E8 | 1:23:03
Watch 52:53
POV
A New Kind of Wilderness
A family’s free life in nature is disrupted by tragedy, forcing them into modern society.
Episode: S38 E7 | 52:53