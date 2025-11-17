POV Shorts: The People Could Fly

Extra
Learn about Elie Wiesel, Holocaust survivor and Nobel Peace Prize-winning author of Night.
Elie Wiesel vowed to always speak up whenever people were enduring suffering and humiliation.
Before meeting his wife Marion, Elie Wiesel "shunned love" and didn't see himself having children.
In "Night," Elie Wiesel recounts a memory of witnessing three victims being hung.
Elie Wiesel reunited with his sister in France.
Ahead of his 100th birthday, celebrate the life and career of iconic actor Dick Van Dyke.
How does a densely populated nation like Singapore transform into a lush green oasis?
A stunning portrayal of war in the trenches from the Oscar®-winning team behind 20 Days in Mariupol.
Interview with a Venezuelan man who was detained in a Chicago ICE raid on Sept. 30, 2025.
November 16, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Season 38
-
Season 37
-
Season 36
-
POV Season 35
-
POV Season 34
-
POV Season 33
-
POV Season 32
-
POV Season 31
-
POV Season 30
-
POV Season 29
-
POV Season 28
-
POV Season 27
-
POV Season 26
-
POV Season 25
-
POV Season 24
-
POV Season 23
-
POV Season 22
-
POV Season 21
-
POV Season 20
-
POV Season 19
-
POV Season 18
-
POV Season 17
-
POV Season 16
-
POV Season 15
-
POV Season 14
-
POV Season 13
-
POV Season 12
-
POV Season 11
-
POV Season 10
-
POV Season 9
-
POV Season 8
-
POV Season 7
-
POV Season 6
-
POV Season 4
-
POV Season 3
-
POV Season 2
-
POV Season 1
Photographer James Balog brings the 15-year Extreme Ice Survey project to a close.
Poet and activist Staceyann Chin chronicles her journey of healing, forgiveness, and mothering.
Confronting war, Ukrainian artists pick up arms while finding strength through art.
A small-town attorney takes on pharmaceutical giants as opioids devastate his community.
An environmental thriller that shines new light on the human cost of coal.
In rural Mexico, a community seeks answers, uncovering alarming truths about their water.
A family’s free life in nature is disrupted by tragedy, forcing them into modern society.
A new “innovation district” tests local democracy in a divided Brooklyn community.
Follow the journey of Maya Lin behind the controversial Vietnam Veterans Memorial in DC.