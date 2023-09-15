© 2023 New England Public Media

POV

Bulls and Saints

Season 36 Episode 3608 | 52m 57s

After 20 years living in the United States, an undocumented family decides to return home. Little do they know it will be the most difficult journey of their lives and reawaken an intense desire for a place to belong. Set between the rodeo arenas of North Carolina and the spellbinding Mexican town they yearn for, Bulls and Saints is a love story about reverse migration, rebellion, and redemption.

Aired: 09/17/23 | Expires: 12/17/23
Major funding for POV is provided by PBS, The John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, the Wyncote Foundation, Reva & David Logan Foundation, the Open Society Foundations and the National Endowment for the Arts. Additional funding comes from Nancy Blachman and David desJardins, Bertha Foundation, The Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Charitable Trust, Park Foundation, Sage Foundation, New York State Council on the Arts, public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council, New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council, Chris and Nancy Plaut, Abby Pucker, Ann Tenenbaum and Thomas H. Lee and public television viewers. POV is presented by a consortium of public television stations, including KQED San Francisco, WGBH Boston and THIRTEEN in association with WNET.ORG.
Watch 1:22:56
POV
While We Watched
In a world of fake news, journalist Ravish Kumar stands his ground. Will his show survive?
Episode: S36 E3607 | 1:22:56
Watch 1:22:54
POV
Children of the Mist
A Hmong girl living in rural Northern Vietnam is caught between tradition and change.
Episode: S36 E3606 | 1:22:54
Watch 23:49
POV
POV Shorts: Under G-d
Religious leaders' use of the law to advance an unexpected religious freedom argument.
Episode: S36 E601 | 23:49
Watch 25:03
POV
POV Shorts: The Dream of a Horse
In the mountains, a nomad's daughter is torn between marriage and her writing dreams.
Episode: S36 E603 | 25:03
Watch 23:26
POV
POV Shorts: Water Work
Memory and resiliency through Detroit and Canarsie’s unique relationships to water.
Episode: S36 E602 | 23:26
Watch 1:10:22
POV
Eat Your Catfish
An intimate view of a woman with ALS and a family pushed to its breaking point.
Episode: S36 E3605 | 1:10:22
Watch 1:22:58
POV
A House Made of Splinters
By the frontlines in Eastern Ukraine, social workers create a sanctuary for kids in limbo.
Episode: S36 E3604 | 1:22:58
Watch 1:22:16
POV
Liquor Store Dreams
Immigrant dreams and generational divides collide against LA's complex racial landscape.
Episode: S36 E3603 | 1:22:16
Watch 1:22:54
POV
A Story of Bones
A burial site containing thousands of once enslaved Africans is discovered on St. Helena.
Episode: S36 E3602 | 1:22:54
Watch 1:22:29
POV
After Sherman
A poetic quest in coastal South Carolina unearths Black inheritance amidst a violent past.
Episode: S36 E3601 | 1:22:29