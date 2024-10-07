In the Rearview

Extra
Inuit activist Aaju Peter embarks on a personal journey for Indigenous people's rights.
Revolutionary at 21. Lawmaker at 23. Most Wanted at 26. Nathan Law's fight for freedom.
A deaf Kurdish boy's transformative journey to communicate through learning sign language.
Two Koli fishermen in Mumbai are driven to desperation by a dying sea, testing their bond.
Ella Glendining embarks on a quest to connect with others who share her rare disability.
Bordertown besties make magic of one last summer together as they face uncertain futures.
At MIT, an alum follows four African students striving to become change agents for home.