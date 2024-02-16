© 2024 New England Public Media

The Rundown with Carrie Saldo. NEPM's new Friday morning conversation. 9-10 a.m. on 88.5 NEPM.
The Rundown with Carrie Saldo

Standout stories of 2024, western Mass. tax rates, and Greylock Glen development

By Carrie Saldo
Published February 16, 2024 at 12:05 PM EST
A hiker at Greylock Glen, at the eastern base of Mount Greylock in the Berkshires.
Tony Dunne
/
NEPM
A hiker at Greylock Glen, at the eastern base of Mount Greylock in the Berkshires.

This week on The Rundown with Carrie Saldo, it’s prognosticating and postulating as Carrie Saldo and a panel of local journalists discuss what they think will be the standout stories of 2024. Hear more about the tax rates in western Massachusetts, west-east rail, the development of Greylock Glen, and more.

Panelists include Payton North, executive editor of Reminder Publishing, Larry Parnass, executive editor of The Republican, and NEPM reporter Adam Frenier.

Plus, we’ll hear some of the latest reporting coming out of the NEPM Newsroom, with stories about the water needs of the towns surrounding the Quabbin Reservoir, and the 50th anniversary of a local act of civil disobedience that ignited a nationwide movement to stop construction of nuclear plants.

