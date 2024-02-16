Standout stories of 2024, western Mass. tax rates, and Greylock Glen development

This week on The Rundown with Carrie Saldo, it’s prognosticating and postulating as Carrie Saldo and a panel of local journalists discuss what they think will be the standout stories of 2024. Hear more about the tax rates in western Massachusetts, west-east rail, the development of Greylock Glen, and more.

Panelists include Payton North, executive editor of Reminder Publishing, Larry Parnass, executive editor of The Republican, and NEPM reporter Adam Frenier.

Plus, we’ll hear some of the latest reporting coming out of the NEPM Newsroom, with stories about the water needs of the towns surrounding the Quabbin Reservoir, and the 50th anniversary of a local act of civil disobedience that ignited a nationwide movement to stop construction of nuclear plants.

