Biden candidacy support, cannabis industry, smalltown commerce, AI development

Despite calls for him to drop out of the presidential race, President Joe Biden is finding support from some Massachusetts democrats. Among that group is Democratic Delegate and Eastampton Mayor Nicole LaChapelle; she weighs on her decision.

What’s up with legal marijuana? Local state Rep. Aaron Saunders says “it’s a trainwreck.” We discuss how the Cannabis Control Commission is impacting the region’s cannabis industry.

And, with closing businesses and empty storefronts, what is driving local economic transitions? We dig into the state of our charmed downtowns and ways to keep smalltown commerce alive.

Plus, with the rise of artificial intelligence development, how does it fit in locally? We discuss the practical uses of AI in educational, economic, and jurisdictional spaces.

This week’s panel includes Jim Kinney, reporter with The Springfield Republican, Easthampton Mayor Nicole LaChapelle and NEPM reporter Alden Bourne.