© 2024 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Rundown with Carrie Saldo. NPR Network, 88.5 NEPM.
The Rundown with Carrie Saldo

Biden candidacy support, cannabis industry, smalltown commerce, AI development

By Carrie Saldo
Published July 12, 2024 at 12:09 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
This week’s panel for The Rundown with Carrie Saldo includes Jim Kinney, reporter with The Springfield Republican, Easthampton Mayor Nicole LaChapelle and NEPM reporter Alden Bourne.
1 of 3  — thumbnail_Rundown panel 7-12-24.jpg
This week’s panel for The Rundown with Carrie Saldo includes Jim Kinney, reporter with The Springfield Republican, Easthampton Mayor Nicole LaChapelle and NEPM reporter Alden Bourne.
Tony Dunne / NEPM
The 2016 ballot question that legalized adult marijuana use in Massachusetts envisioned a business model where marijuana could be used in licensed cafes and lounges. Almost seven years later, Cannabis state regulators are on a fact finding mission to develop policies based on how other states are building businesses.
2 of 3
The 2016 ballot question that legalized adult marijuana use in Massachusetts envisioned a business model where marijuana could be used in licensed cafes and lounges. Almost seven years later, Cannabis state regulators are on a fact finding mission to develop policies based on how other states are building businesses.
Creative Commons
Celebratory inauguration memorabilia for sale on the streets of Washington, D.C.
3 of 3  — Biden-Harris-Shirt.jpeg
Celebratory inauguration memorabilia for sale on the streets of Washington, D.C.
Barry Goldstein / Connecting Point

Despite calls for him to drop out of the presidential race, President Joe Biden is finding support from some Massachusetts democrats. Among that group is Democratic Delegate and Eastampton Mayor Nicole LaChapelle; she weighs on her decision.

What’s up with legal marijuana? Local state Rep. Aaron Saunders says “it’s a trainwreck.” We discuss how the Cannabis Control Commission is impacting the region’s cannabis industry.

And, with closing businesses and empty storefronts, what is driving local economic transitions? We dig into the state of our charmed downtowns and ways to keep smalltown commerce alive.

Plus, with the rise of artificial intelligence development, how does it fit in locally? We discuss the practical uses of AI in educational, economic, and jurisdictional spaces.

This week’s panel includes Jim Kinney, reporter with The Springfield Republican, Easthampton Mayor Nicole LaChapelle and NEPM reporter Alden Bourne.

Tags
The Rundown with Carrie Saldo WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSMARIJUANAGOVERNMENT & POLITICSBUSINESS & ECONOMYEDUCATION
Carrie Saldo
Carrie Saldo is a host and producer for New England Public Media.
See stories by Carrie Saldo