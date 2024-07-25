© 2024 New England Public Media

The Rundown with Carrie Saldo.
The Rundown with Carrie Saldo

The Rundown: RNC, election commentary

By Carrie Saldo
Published July 25, 2024 at 3:53 PM EDT
This week’s panel includes Greta Jochem, investigations editor for The Republican, Rob Rizzuto, senior public information officer for the Hampden County Sheriff’s Office, and Payton North, executive editor of Reminder Publishing.
This week’s panel includes Greta Jochem, investigations editor for The Republican, Rob Rizzuto, senior public information officer for the Hampden County Sheriff’s Office, and Payton North, executive editor of Reminder Publishing.
Balloons fall on the crowd on the fourth night of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on July 18, 2024.
Balloons fall on the crowd on the fourth night of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on July 18, 2024.
Following the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump and the conclusion of the 2024 Republican National Convention (RNC), panelists on The Rundown with Carrie Saldo weigh in on the latest developments on the presidential race.

The discussion includes excerpts from "Red in a Blue State," a multi-media project that chronicles the RNC, documented by NEPM correspondent and acclaimed photojournalist Barry Goldstein.

