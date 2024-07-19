RNC, mobile methadone clinic, nursing home maltreatment, Victor Theater restoration

This week, following an assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump, thousands of delegates from all over the United States and Territories traveled to Milwuake to attend the 2024 Republican National Convention. We discuss the latest on the presidential race and hear from two Massachusetts delegates, Elizabeth Hinds-Ferrick and Michael Valanzola, about their support for Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.

In effort to combat the drug crisis in the region, Behavioral Health Network launches a mobile methadone clinic in Ware, the only of its kind in western Massachusetts. We discuss the potential impact of this facility and the expanding need for accessible methadone treatment in rural areas.

And, western Massachusetts nursing homes face grim allegations for patient neglect, maltreatment and more. We look into the reported mistreatment, the response from state legislators and how to combat this ongoing issue across the region.

Plus, we touch on the latest from the $71 million project to restore the MIFA Victory Theater in Holyoke. What could this facility bring to the entertainment industry in western Massachusetts? We dig in and find out.

This week’s panel includes Greta Jochem, investigations editor for The Republican, Rob Rizzuto, senior public information officer for the Hampden County Sheriff’s Office, and Payton North, executive editor of Reminder Publishing.