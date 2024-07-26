VP Harris in Pittsfield, Superior Court nominees, property tax burdens

After a tumultuous few weeks in American politics, Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to take the Democratic presidential nominee. Western Massachusetts Democrats will get a chance to join the excitement as Pittsfield prepares to host a fundraiser for the Harris campaign.

As retiring Massachusetts judges mount court vacancies, Gov. Maura Healey has collected a handful of nominees to ease the workload in the Superior Court. Included in this list is the chief of the U.S. attorney’s Springfield office, Deepika Shukla, and we discuss the suitability of this choice.

And, Massachusetts homeowners are struggling under past-due property taxes and proposed legislation could reduce that burden. But what are its chances of passing? We dig in and find out.

Plus, with the Summer Olympics upon us, panelists join the fun and share their favorite games to play!

This week’s panel includes NEPM reporter Dusty Christensen, Namu Sampath, a reporter with the Springfield Republican newspaper, and attorney and former State Senator Eric Lesser.

The Rundown with Carrie Saldo will enter a break in programming Aug. 2-30 and will return on Friday, Sep. 6.