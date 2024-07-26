© 2024 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Rundown with Carrie Saldo. NPR Network, 88.5 NEPM.
The Rundown with Carrie Saldo

VP Harris in Pittsfield, Superior Court nominees, property tax burdens

By Carrie Saldo
Published July 26, 2024 at 11:46 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
This week’s panel for The Rundown includes NEPM reporter Dusty Christensen, Namu Sampath, a reporter with the Springfield Republican newspaper, and attorney and former State Senator Eric Lesser (not pictured).
1 of 3  — thumbnail_Rundown Panel 7-26-24.jpg
This week’s panel for The Rundown includes NEPM reporter Dusty Christensen, Namu Sampath, a reporter with the Springfield Republican newspaper, and attorney and former State Senator Eric Lesser (not pictured).
Tony Dunne / NEPM
Vice President Kamala Harris.
2 of 3  — Kamala Harris
Vice President Kamala Harris.
Kayla Wolf / AP
The Olympic rings are seen on the Eiffel Tower, Sunday, July 14, 2024, in Paris.
3 of 3  — Paris Oympics COVID-19 Cases
The Olympic rings are seen on the Eiffel Tower, Sunday, July 14, 2024, in Paris.
Aurelien Morissard / AP

After a tumultuous few weeks in American politics, Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to take the Democratic presidential nominee. Western Massachusetts Democrats will get a chance to join the excitement as Pittsfield prepares to host a fundraiser for the Harris campaign.

As retiring Massachusetts judges mount court vacancies, Gov. Maura Healey has collected a handful of nominees to ease the workload in the Superior Court. Included in this list is the chief of the U.S. attorney’s Springfield office, Deepika Shukla, and we discuss the suitability of this choice.

And, Massachusetts homeowners are struggling under past-due property taxes and proposed legislation could reduce that burden. But what are its chances of passing? We dig in and find out.

Plus, with the Summer Olympics upon us, panelists join the fun and share their favorite games to play!

This week’s panel includes NEPM reporter Dusty Christensen, Namu Sampath, a reporter with the Springfield Republican newspaper, and attorney and former State Senator Eric Lesser.

The Rundown with Carrie Saldo will enter a break in programming Aug. 2-30 and will return on Friday, Sep. 6.

Tags
The Rundown with Carrie Saldo WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSGOVERNMENT & POLITICSTAXESELECTIONSCOURTS
Carrie Saldo
Carrie Saldo is a host and producer for New England Public Media.
See stories by Carrie Saldo