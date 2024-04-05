New North Adams hospital, PFAS lawsuits, and eclipse mania

Today on The Rundown with Carrie Saldo, panelists discuss the impact of a new hospital in North Adams. Ten years after the closure of the only regional hospital in northern Berkshire County, the North Adams Regional Hospital has admitted its first patient.

And manufacturers of PFAS, an abbreviation for perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, are under legal fire from the city of Westfield, the Massachusetts attorney general, and more. We'll dig into the details behind the lawsuits that allege toxic chemicals are contaminating the environment.

Plus, eclipse mania! What can you expect to see on April 8, and why it’s the subject of conversation around water coolers and kitchen tables everywhere.

This week’s panel includes Dusty Christensen, investigative editor for the Shoestring; Greta Jochem, investigations editor for the Springfield Republican; and NEPM reporter Alden Bourne.

Plus, reporting highlights from the NENC on the GOP’s attempts at a modest comeback in very blue Massachusetts and the importance of protecting your eyes during the upcoming eclipse.

Find more information about the eclipse from NASA.