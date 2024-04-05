© 2024 New England Public Media

The Rundown with Carrie Saldo. NEPM's new Friday morning conversation. 9-10 a.m. on 88.5 NEPM.
The Rundown with Carrie Saldo

New North Adams hospital, PFAS lawsuits, and eclipse mania

By Carrie Saldo
Published April 5, 2024 at 12:04 PM EDT
A total eclipse as seen from the Mark Twain National Forest, Rolla, MO on Aug. 21, 2017.
1 of 3  — NEPM The Rundown 040524_Matt Argo2.jpg
A total eclipse as seen from the Mark Twain National Forest, Rolla, MO on Aug. 21, 2017.
Matt Argo
Carrie Saldo, host of The Rundown, is with panelists Greta Jochem, Dusty Christensen, and Alden Bourne.
2 of 3  — NEPM The Rundown 040524-8251.jpg
Carrie Saldo, host of The Rundown, is with panelists Greta Jochem, Dusty Christensen, and Alden Bourne.
Joyce Skowyra / NEPM
Massachusetts Rep. John Barrett, North Adams Regional Hospital Vice President Laurie Lamarre, Berkshire Health Systems President Darlene Rodowicz, North Adams Mayor Jennifer Macksey and U.S. Rep. Richard Neal are among the dignitaries cutting the ribbon to celebrate the opening of the new hospital in North Adams, Massachusetts, on March 28, 2024.
3 of 3  — IMG_4326.jpeg
Massachusetts Rep. John Barrett, North Adams Regional Hospital Vice President Laurie Lamarre, Berkshire Health Systems President Darlene Rodowicz, North Adams Mayor Jennifer Macksey and U.S. Rep. Richard Neal are among the dignitaries cutting the ribbon to celebrate the opening of the new hospital in North Adams, Massachusetts, on March 28, 2024.
Nancy Eve Cohen / NEPM

Today on The Rundown with Carrie Saldo, panelists discuss the impact of a new hospital in North Adams. Ten years after the closure of the only regional hospital in northern Berkshire County, the North Adams Regional Hospital has admitted its first patient.

And manufacturers of PFAS, an abbreviation for perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, are under legal fire from the city of Westfield, the Massachusetts attorney general, and more. We'll dig into the details behind the lawsuits that allege toxic chemicals are contaminating the environment.

Plus, eclipse mania! What can you expect to see on April 8, and why it’s the subject of conversation around water coolers and kitchen tables everywhere.

This week’s panel includes Dusty Christensen, investigative editor for the Shoestring; Greta Jochem, investigations editor for the Springfield Republican; and NEPM reporter Alden Bourne.

Plus, reporting highlights from the NENC on the GOP’s attempts at a modest comeback in very blue Massachusetts and the importance of protecting your eyes during the upcoming eclipse.

Find more information about the eclipse from NASA.

