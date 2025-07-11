Signed state budget, reinstating ‘happy hour,’ hydropower relicensing
1 of 2 — grove.png
This week's panel for The Rundown includes Larry Parnass, executive editor for The Springfield Republican; freelance journalist Sarah Robertson [not pictured]; and Elizabeth Román, NEPM executive news director.
Tony Dunne / NEPM
2 of 2 — healey budget presser 2025.jpg
Gov. Maura Healey fields questions from reporters about her fiscal year 2026 budget proposal on Jan. 22, 2025.
Chris Lisinski / State House News Service
In for Carrie Saldo, NEPM's Adam Frenier and panelists discuss the local impact of a recently passed state budget that could offer help to homeowners dealing with crumbling foundations.
And, we discuss new developments on relicensing the Turners Falls Hydroelectric Project and Northfield Mountain Pumped Storage Project.
Plus, Beacon Hill looks at reinstating the so-called “happy hour” for Massachusetts restaurants and bars, but not everyone is advocating it. And you may be surprised to find out who has objections!