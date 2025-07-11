© 2025 New England Public Media

The Rundown with Carrie Saldo. NPR Network, 88.5 NEPM.
The Rundown with Carrie Saldo

Signed state budget, reinstating ‘happy hour,’ hydropower relicensing

By Adam Frenier
Published July 11, 2025 at 11:13 AM EDT
This week's panel for The Rundown includes Larry Parnass, executive editor for The Springfield Republican; freelance journalist Sarah Robertson [not pictured]; and Elizabeth Román, NEPM executive news director.
1 of 2  — grove.png
This week's panel for The Rundown includes Larry Parnass, executive editor for The Springfield Republican; freelance journalist Sarah Robertson [not pictured]; and Elizabeth Román, NEPM executive news director.
Tony Dunne / NEPM
Gov. Maura Healey fields questions from reporters about her fiscal year 2026 budget proposal on Jan. 22, 2025.
2 of 2  — healey budget presser 2025.jpg
Gov. Maura Healey fields questions from reporters about her fiscal year 2026 budget proposal on Jan. 22, 2025.
Chris Lisinski / State House News Service

In for Carrie Saldo, NEPM's Adam Frenier and panelists discuss the local impact of a recently passed state budget that could offer help to homeowners dealing with crumbling foundations.

And, we discuss new developments on relicensing the Turners Falls Hydroelectric Project and Northfield Mountain Pumped Storage Project.

Plus, Beacon Hill looks at reinstating the so-called “happy hour” for Massachusetts restaurants and bars, but not everyone is advocating it. And you may be surprised to find out who has objections!

The Rundown with Carrie Saldo WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSALCOHOLGOVERNORSGOVERNMENT & POLITICSBUSINESS & ECONOMYHOUSING
Adam Frenier
Adam joined NEPM as a freelance reporter and fill-in operations assistant during the summer of 2011. For more than 15 years, Adam has had a number stops throughout his broadcast career, including as a news reporter and anchor, sports host and play-by-play announcer as well as a producer and technician.
