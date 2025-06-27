© 2025 New England Public Media

The Rundown with Carrie Saldo. NPR Network, 88.5 NEPM.
The Rundown with Carrie Saldo

Threats to Job Corps, digital equity, support for rural schools

By Carrie Saldo
Published June 27, 2025 at 11:16 AM EDT
This week's panel for The Rundown includes Dusty Christensen, investigative editor for The Shoestring; Mike Dobbs of FOCUS Springfield; and NEPM reporter Nirvani Williams.
John Sutton
/
NEPM
The western Mass. Congressional delegation is outraged over President Donald Trump’s decision to bomb three nuclear sites in Iran, but not all Democrats from the 413 agree.

Plus, Westover Job Corps students rallied earlier this month to decry lost opportunities, and this week a judge temporarily blocked the U.S. Labor Department from ending the program. We will look at the importance of Job Corps here in western Mass.

And, western Mass. residents and legislators were on Beacon Hill this week to advocate for digital equity and more support for rural schools. What are they seeking? And is now the time?

We’re running down all of that and more this week with our panel, Dusty Christensen, investigative editor for The Shoestring; Mike Dobbs of FOCUS Springfield; and NEPM reporter Nirvani Williams.

Carrie Saldo
Carrie Saldo is a host and producer for New England Public Media.
