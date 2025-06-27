Threats to Job Corps, digital equity, support for rural schools

The western Mass. Congressional delegation is outraged over President Donald Trump’s decision to bomb three nuclear sites in Iran, but not all Democrats from the 413 agree .

Plus, Westover Job Corps students rallied earlier this month to decry lost opportunities, and this week a judge temporarily blocked the U.S. Labor Department from ending the program. We will look at the importance of Job Corps here in western Mass.

And, western Mass. residents and legislators were on Beacon Hill this week to advocate for digital equity and more support for rural schools . What are they seeking? And is now the time?