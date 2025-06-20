“No Kings,” rising cost of living, Juneteenth celebrations

As a military parade made its way through the nation’s capital last Saturday, millions across the country demonstrated against what they perceive to be the Trump administration’s overreach. We discuss the local reaction and involvement in the “No Kings” protests.

And, as the cost of basic food and housing continues to rise for many, we explore how people living in the four counties of western Mass. are faring.

Plus, we take a look at how the communities of the 413 celebrated Juneteenth this week.

We’re running down all of that and more this week with our panel, Adam Hinds, CEO of the Edward M. Kennedy Institute; Aprell May Munford, reporter for the Springfield Republican; and NEPM reporter Karen Brown.