Legal vices: cannabis and gambling

We’re presenting a “Legal Vices” edition of The Rundown, exploring the current status of legalized gambling and marijuana in the 413.

As the cannabis industry faces challenges, growers and sellers raise issues with a 1970’s law they say are holding them back . Meanwhile, municipalities find themselves dealing with so-called “ gas station weed ,” products that are unregulated and available to people under 21 years of age.

Plus, as state lawmakers seek to place limits on sports gambling , the gaming commission offers millions to western Mass. towns in compensation to mitigate the impact that the MGM Springfield casino has had on neighboring communities.