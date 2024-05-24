© 2024 New England Public Media

The Rundown with Carrie Saldo. NEPM's new Friday morning conversation. 9-10 a.m.
The Rundown with Carrie Saldo

UMass faculty votes no confidence in chancellor, spring housing market, Ludlow Mills

Published May 24, 2024 at 12:00 PM EDT
Audience members react to questions posed by University of Massachusetts Amherst professors at a special meeting of the faculty senate on May 14, 2024. Faculty members asked Chancellor Javier Reyes questions about the arrests of more than 130 people, who were protesting the university's investments in the war in Gaza and had sent up an encampment on campus.
Audience members react to questions posed by University of Massachusetts Amherst professors at a special meeting of the faculty senate on May 14, 2024. Faculty members asked Chancellor Javier Reyes questions about the arrests of more than 130 people, who were protesting the university's investments in the war in Gaza and had sent up an encampment on campus.
Host of The Rundown Carrie Saldo is with panelists Adam Frenier, reporter for NEPM, and Jim Kinney, reporter for The Republican and MassLive.
Host of The Rundown Carrie Saldo is with panelists Adam Frenier, reporter for NEPM, and Jim Kinney, reporter for The Republican and MassLive.
Today on The Rundown with Carrie Saldo, panelists discuss the University of Massachusetts Amherst faculty vote of no confidence in Chancellor Javier Reyes. Earlier this month, Reyes sent police to dismantle an on-campus pro-Palestine encampment resulting in more than 130 arrests. What does this mean for the chancellor?

And, heading into the high season for home sales, western Massachusetts continues to see a rise in single-family home prices. We’ll break down the numbers and what that means for the housing market.

Plus, one of the largest mill redevelopments in New England is underway at Ludlow Mills. Where asbestos glue continues to be a problem in the project, we discuss how the U.S. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is helping out.

This week’s panel includes Chris Larabee, reporter for the Greenfield Recorder; Jim Kinney, reporter for The Republican and MassLive; and NEPM reporter Adam Frenier.

