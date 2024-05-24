UMass faculty votes no confidence in chancellor, spring housing market, Ludlow Mills

Today on The Rundown with Carrie Saldo, panelists discuss the University of Massachusetts Amherst faculty vote of no confidence in Chancellor Javier Reyes. Earlier this month, Reyes sent police to dismantle an on-campus pro-Palestine encampment resulting in more than 130 arrests. What does this mean for the chancellor?

And, heading into the high season for home sales, western Massachusetts continues to see a rise in single-family home prices. We’ll break down the numbers and what that means for the housing market.

Plus, one of the largest mill redevelopments in New England is underway at Ludlow Mills. Where asbestos glue continues to be a problem in the project, we discuss how the U.S. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is helping out.

This week’s panel includes Chris Larabee, reporter for the Greenfield Recorder; Jim Kinney, reporter for The Republican and MassLive; and NEPM reporter Adam Frenier.