The Rundown with Carrie Saldo. NEPM's new Friday morning conversation. 9-10 a.m. on 88.5 NEPM.
The Rundown with Carrie Saldo

New Springfield superintendent, cannabis lawsuit, LGBTQIA+ legal climate

By Carrie Saldo
Published May 31, 2024 at 2:03 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Host of The Rundown Carrie Saldo is with show panelist and NEPM reporter Nirvani Williams.
John Sutton / NEPM
Sonia Dinnall (center) answers questions from the public on May 29, 2024. Dinnall was selected by the Springfield, Massachusetts, School Committee a day later to serve as the district's next superintendent. She will be the first woman to hold the position.
Jill Kaufman / NEPM
Margaret Marshall, Former Chief Justice of the Massachusetts Supreme Court, smiles as she is introduced as an honorary degree recipient at a Harvard Commencement ceremony held for the classes of 2020 and 2021, Sunday, May 29, 2022, in Cambridge, Mass.
Mary Schwalm / AP

Today on The Rundown with Carrie Saldo, panelists weigh in on a legal challenge to the Controlled Substances Act rolled out by legal cannabis purveyors in western Massachusetts. Will this light a spark that changes the weed industry?

After months of divisions and delays among the committee members, the Springfield School District has elected a new superintendent, Sonia Dinnall. Have tensions in the district subsided now that a new leader has been chosen? We analyze how the rocky selection process could impact Dinnall moving forward.

Plus, with Pride Month upon us, retired Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court Justice Margaret Marshall reflects on 20 years since gay marriage was legalized in the Bay State. We discuss the social and legislative climate on LGBTQIA+ issues around the nation and how it may impact us locally.

Panelists include retired WAMC reporter Paul Tuthill, NEPM reporter Nirvani Williams, and Stephanie Barry, reporter of The Republican.

The Rundown with Carrie Saldo WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSMARIJUANAEDUCATIONLGBTQIA+
Carrie Saldo
Carrie Saldo is a host and producer for New England Public Media.
