New Springfield superintendent, cannabis lawsuit, LGBTQIA+ legal climate

Today on The Rundown with Carrie Saldo, panelists weigh in on a legal challenge to the Controlled Substances Act rolled out by legal cannabis purveyors in western Massachusetts. Will this light a spark that changes the weed industry?

After months of divisions and delays among the committee members, the Springfield School District has elected a new superintendent, Sonia Dinnall. Have tensions in the district subsided now that a new leader has been chosen? We analyze how the rocky selection process could impact Dinnall moving forward.

Plus, with Pride Month upon us, retired Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court Justice Margaret Marshall reflects on 20 years since gay marriage was legalized in the Bay State. We discuss the social and legislative climate on LGBTQIA+ issues around the nation and how it may impact us locally.

Panelists include retired WAMC reporter Paul Tuthill, NEPM reporter Nirvani Williams, and Stephanie Barry, reporter of The Republican.