The Rundown with Carrie Saldo

Small Business Administration closes, Quabbin Reservoir protection, Cannabis Control Commission

By Carrie Saldo
Published June 6, 2025 at 10:38 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
This week’s panel for The Rundown includes Jane Kaufman, community voices editor for The Berkshire Eagle; Evan Garber, vice president of Anthony L. Cignoli Associates; and Chris Maza, executive editor for Reminder Publishing.
Jane Kaufman, community voices editor for The Berkshire Eagle; Evan Garber, vice president of Anthony L. Cignoli Associates; and Chris Maza, executive editor for Reminder Publishing.
In this September 2013 aerial file photo provided by the Massachusetts Deptartment of Conservation and Recreation, a dirt and stone road leads to Mount Zion Island, at rear, at the Quabbin Reservoir in Petersham, Mass.
In this September 2013 aerial file photo provided by the Massachusetts Deptartment of Conservation and Recreation, a dirt and stone road leads to Mount Zion Island, at rear, at the Quabbin Reservoir in Petersham, Mass.
The 2016 ballot question that legalized adult marijuana use in Massachusetts envisioned a business model where marijuana could be used in licensed cafes and lounges.
The 2016 ballot question that legalized adult marijuana use in Massachusetts envisioned a business model where marijuana could be used in licensed cafes and lounges.
The Massachusetts House of Representatives seeks to reorganize the state’s Cannabis Control Commission (CCC) and oversight of legalized marijuana. We unpack the details.

The decision to close the Springfield Small Business Administration Office by the Department of Government Efficiency comes under fire by state lawmakers. We explore what the closure could mean for small businesses in the 413.

And, the towns surrounding the Quabbin Reservoir ask for help from the state to protect their waterways.

Plus, we talk about how to identify common scams and how you might be able to get your lost money back.

We’re running down all of that and more this week with our panel, Jane Kaufman, community voices editor for The Berkshire Eagle; Evan Garber, vice president of Anthony L. Cignoli Associates; and Chris Maza, executive editor for Reminder Publishing.

Carrie Saldo
Carrie Saldo is a host and producer for New England Public Media.
