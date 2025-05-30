Local suit against Trump administration, civil rights rollback concerns, housing advocacy alliance

Gov. Maura Healey warns that President Donald Trump’s battle with Harvard University could cost the whole state of Massachusetts millions. What are the potential economic impacts in western Massachusetts?

Easthampton is in the national spotlight as a federal judge blocks the Trump administration's efforts to dismantle the U.S. Department of Education and fire employees.

A vigil in Springfield marks five years since George Floyd’s murder, and speakers call for the protection of reforms made since.

Plus, arts organizations in Berkshire County form an alliance in infrastructure and housing advocacy.