The Rundown with Carrie Saldo

Local suit against Trump administration, civil rights rollback concerns, housing advocacy alliance

By Carrie Saldo
Published May 30, 2025 at 11:15 AM EDT
This week’s panel for The Rundown with Carrie Saldo includes Dave Eisenstadter, state editor for MassLive; Easthampton Mayor Nicole LaChapelle; Aprell May Munford, reporter for the Springfield Republican; and NEPM reporter Adam Frenier.
This week's panel for The Rundown with Carrie Saldo includes Dave Eisenstadter, state editor for MassLive; Easthampton Mayor Nicole LaChapelle; Aprell May Munford, reporter for the Springfield Republican; and NEPM reporter Adam Frenier.
Gov. Maura Healey warns that President Donald Trump’s battle with Harvard University could cost the whole state of Massachusetts millions. What are the potential economic impacts in western Massachusetts?

Easthampton is in the national spotlight as a federal judge blocks the Trump administration's efforts to dismantle the U.S. Department of Education and fire employees.

A vigil in Springfield marks five years since George Floyd’s murder, and speakers call for the protection of reforms made since.

Plus, arts organizations in Berkshire County form an alliance in infrastructure and housing advocacy.

We’re running down all of that and more with this week’s panel: Dave Eisenstadter, state editor for MassLive; Easthampton Mayor Nicole LaChapelle; Aprell May Munford, reporter for the Springfield Republican; and NEPM reporter Adam Frenier.

The Rundown with Carrie Saldo WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSEDUCATIONHIGHER EDUCATIONGOVERNMENT & POLITICSCIVIL RIGHTSCOMMUNITY ACTIONARTS & CULTURE
Carrie Saldo
Carrie Saldo is a host and producer for New England Public Media.
