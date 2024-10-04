© 2024 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Rundown with Carrie Saldo. NPR Network, 88.5 NEPM.
The Rundown with Carrie Saldo

Gov. Healey’s gun law, Sheriff Cocchi’s O.U.I, golden treasure hunt

By Carrie Saldo
Published October 4, 2024 at 10:44 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
This week's panel for The Rundown include Karen Brown, reporter for NEPM; Aprell May Munford, reporter for The Republican; and Matt Szafranski of Western Mass. Politics & Insight.
1 of 3  — 241004 rndn
This week's panel for The Rundown include Karen Brown, reporter for NEPM; Aprell May Munford, reporter for The Republican; and Matt Szafranski of Western Mass. Politics & Insight.
Tony Dunne / NEPM
Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi exits the Roderick Ireland Courthouse in Springfield, Massachusetts, on Monday, September 23, 2024, after he was arraigned on a charge of driving while intoxicated.
2 of 3  — IMG_0265.jpg
Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi exits the Roderick Ireland Courthouse in Springfield, Massachusetts, on Monday, September 23, 2024, after he was arraigned on a charge of driving while intoxicated.
Adam Frenier / NEPM
Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey during her inaugural speech on Jan. 5, 2023.
3 of 3  — inaug healey.jpg
Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey during her inaugural speech on Jan. 5, 2023.
State House News Service

Today on The Rundown with Carrie Saldo, panelists react to Governor Maura Healey’s executive power to implement a new gun law in Massachusetts. This action swiftly bypasses opponent suspension efforts against tighter gun restriction.

More details about Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi’s recent drunk driving arrest, and the questions that remain. We digest the disciplinary actions taken following the incident and other consequences he may face.

And the mystery is solved! Project Skydrop’s nearly $30,000 golden treasure has been found in the western Massachusetts woods.

This week’s panelists include Karen Brown, reporter for NEPM; Aprell May Munford, reporter for The Republican; and Matt Szafranski of Western Mass. Politics & Insight.

Tags
The Rundown with Carrie Saldo WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSPOLICEGOVERNMENT & POLITICSDRUGS
Carrie Saldo
Carrie Saldo is a host and producer for New England Public Media.
See stories by Carrie Saldo