Gov. Healey’s gun law, Sheriff Cocchi’s O.U.I, golden treasure hunt

Today on The Rundown with Carrie Saldo, panelists react to Governor Maura Healey’s executive power to implement a new gun law in Massachusetts. This action swiftly bypasses opponent suspension efforts against tighter gun restriction.

More details about Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi’s recent drunk driving arrest, and the questions that remain. We digest the disciplinary actions taken following the incident and other consequences he may face.

And the mystery is solved! Project Skydrop ’s nearly $30,000 golden treasure has been found in the western Massachusetts woods.