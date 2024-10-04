Gov. Healey’s gun law, Sheriff Cocchi’s O.U.I, golden treasure hunt
This week's panel for The Rundown include Karen Brown, reporter for NEPM; Aprell May Munford, reporter for The Republican; and Matt Szafranski of Western Mass. Politics & Insight.
Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi exits the Roderick Ireland Courthouse in Springfield, Massachusetts, on Monday, September 23, 2024, after he was arraigned on a charge of driving while intoxicated.
Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey during her inaugural speech on Jan. 5, 2023.
Today on The Rundown with Carrie Saldo, panelists react to Governor Maura Healey’s executive power to implement a new gun law in Massachusetts. This action swiftly bypasses opponent suspension efforts against tighter gun restriction.
More details about Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi’s recent drunk driving arrest, and the questions that remain. We digest the disciplinary actions taken following the incident and other consequences he may face.
And the mystery is solved! Project Skydrop’s nearly $30,000 golden treasure has been found in the western Massachusetts woods.
