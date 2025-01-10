© 2025 New England Public Media

The Rundown with Carrie Saldo. NPR Network, 88.5 NEPM.
The Rundown with Carrie Saldo

Sheriff Cocchi’s OUI arrest footage, environmental action

By Carrie Saldo
Published January 10, 2025 at 11:35 AM EST
This week’s panel includes Sam Hudzik, news director for NEPM; Emeritus Paul Tuthill former Pioneer Valley bureau chief for WAMC; and Matt Szafranski, Western Mass Politics and Insight editor-in-chief [not pictured].
Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi speaks with Massachusetts State Police on before his arrest for driving while intoxicated on Sept. 21, 2024.
Sheriff of Franklin County Christopher Donelan announced he is retiring at the end of January 2025; s pictured here at the Franklin County Corrections Facility in Greenfield, Massachusetts.
Today on The Rundown, panelists unpack stories of the new year.

Newly-released body camera footage sheds new light on Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi’s OUI arrest. Meanwhile, Franklin County’s Sheriff Christopher Donelan announces his retirement after 14 years of service.

Plus, we discuss the latest environmental news in western Massachusetts with a proposed city-wide ban of fossil fuels in construction projects moves forward in Northampton and a $20M deal to preserve 2,400 acres across Hampshire and Franklin Counties.

This week’s panel includes Sam Hudzik, news director for NEPM; Emeritus Paul Tuthill former Pioneer Valley bureau chief for WAMC; and Matt Szafranski, Western Mass Politics and Insight editor-in-chief.

