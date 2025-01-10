Sheriff Cocchi’s OUI arrest footage, environmental action

Today on The Rundown, panelists unpack stories of the new year.

Newly-released body camera footage sheds new light on Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi’s OUI arrest. Meanwhile, Franklin County’s Sheriff Christopher Donelan announces his retirement after 14 years of service.

Plus, we discuss the latest environmental news in western Massachusetts with a proposed city-wide ban of fossil fuels in construction projects moves forward in Northampton and a $20M deal to preserve 2,400 acres across Hampshire and Franklin Counties.