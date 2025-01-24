© 2025 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Rundown with Carrie Saldo. NPR Network, 88.5 NEPM.
The Rundown with Carrie Saldo

Local perspective on Trump’s executive orders

By Jill Kaufman,
Carrie Saldo
Published January 24, 2025 at 11:47 AM EST
Ways To Subscribe
This week’s panel includes Sam Hudzik [not pictured], news director of NEPM; John Micek [not pictured], political editor at MassLive; Adam Hinds, former state senator and CEO of the Edward M. Kennedy Institute; and Springfield-based political consultant Anthony Cignoli [not pictured].
1 of 4  — 250124 rndn_00.jpg
This week’s panel includes Sam Hudzik [not pictured], news director of NEPM; John Micek [not pictured], political editor at MassLive; Adam Hinds, former state senator and CEO of the Edward M. Kennedy Institute; and Springfield-based political consultant Anthony Cignoli [not pictured].
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM
A sample license with a gender x marker.
2 of 4  — REALID-0921-X.jpg
A sample license with a gender x marker.
Massachusetts Department of Transportation / Submitted
Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Campbell.
3 of 4  — Andrea Campbell
Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Campbell.
Michael Dwyer / AP
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks at a primary election night party at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds in Columbia, S.C., Feb. 24, 2024.
4 of 4  — Donald Trump
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks at a primary election night party at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds in Columbia, S.C., Feb. 24, 2024.
Andrew Harnik / AP

In for Carrie Saldo, NEPM reporter Jill Kaufman and panelists breakdown a few of President Donald Trump’s many executive orders signed this week, and how those signatures could impact western Massachusetts.

Trump’s executive order attempting to redefine birthright citizenship drew immediate lawsuits from the ACLU of Massachusetts and Attorney General Andrea Campbell.

And, the president’s call for more fossil fuels puts the federal government at odds with Massachusetts and its push for renewable energy.

Plus, what rights will remain in place in Massachusetts despite banning gender-neutral options on federal identification documents.

This week’s panel includes Sam Hudzik, news director of NEPM; John Micek, political editor at MassLive; Adam Hinds, former state senator and CEO of the Edward M. Kennedy Institute; and Springfield-based political consultant Anthony Cignoli.

Tags
The Rundown with Carrie Saldo WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSGOVERNMENT & POLITICSLAWNATIONAL & WORLD NEWSLGBTQIA+ENVIRONMENTRACE
Jill Kaufman
Jill Kaufman has been a reporter and host at NEPM since 2005. Before that she spent 10 years at WBUR in Boston, producing <i>The Connection </i>with Christopher Lydon, and reporting and hosting. Jill was also a host of NHPR's daily talk show <i>The Exchange </i>and an editor at PRX's <i>The World.</i>
See stories by Jill Kaufman
Carrie Saldo
Carrie Saldo is a host and producer for New England Public Media.
See stories by Carrie Saldo