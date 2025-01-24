Local perspective on Trump’s executive orders

In for Carrie Saldo, NEPM reporter Jill Kaufman and panelists breakdown a few of President Donald Trump’s many executive orders signed this week, and how those signatures could impact western Massachusetts.

Trump’s executive order attempting to redefine birthright citizenship drew immediate lawsuits from the ACLU of Massachusetts and Attorney General Andrea Campbell .

And, the president’s call for more fossil fuels puts the federal government at odds with Massachusetts and its push for renewable energy.

Plus, what rights will remain in place in Massachusetts despite banning gender-neutral options on federal identification documents.