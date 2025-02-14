Local Black history, fluoride in water
This week’s panel for The Rundown includes Jim Kinney, reporter at the Springfield Republican; political consultant Ryan McCollum; and Berkshire Eagle reporter Heather Bellow [not pictured].
Tony Dunne / NEPM
Bishop Bryant Robinson, seated, surrounded by community and political leaders including state Rep. Bud Williams, left and Springfield Mayor Domenic J. Sarno, far right, at Springfield City Hall in February of 2024.
Courtesy of / Springfield Mayor's Office
Why does the hymn, “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” spark debate? We discuss what its author, James Weldon Johnson of Great Barrington, really intended.
Towns in Berkshire County never added fluoride to drinking water. Is this a good thing or a missed opportunity?
Plus, we reflect on the life of Bishop Bryant Robinson who demonstrated calm in the face of adversity.