Social cannabis, development stalled in Holyoke, racial inequity in public offices
1 of 1 — grove.png
Today's panel for The Rundown includes Anthony Cammalleri, reporter for the Greenfield Recorder; Adam Hinds [not pictured], CEO of the Edward M. Kennedy Institute; and Nirvani Williams, NEPM Newsroom Reporter.
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM
Whether you hope to smoke, eat, or drink it, legal social consumption of cannabis is coming in Massachusetts. What could this mean for the 413?
And, a report finds that western Massachusetts municipalities lack racial diversity among those holding public office.
Plus, a Somerville-Holyoke business, Sublime Systems, pauses a planned expansion after the Trump administration rescinds an $87 million grant. How will this impact the local economy?
