Social cannabis, development stalled in Holyoke, racial inequity in public offices

Whether you hope to smoke, eat, or drink it, legal social consumption of cannabis is coming in Massachusetts. What could this mean for the 413?

And, a report finds that western Massachusetts municipalities lack racial diversity among those holding public office.

Plus, a Somerville-Holyoke business, Sublime Systems, pauses a planned expansion after the Trump administration rescinds an $87 million grant. How will this impact the local economy?

We run down all of that and more this week with our panel, Anthony Cammalleri, reporter for the Greenfield Recorder; Adam Hinds, CEO of the Edward M. Kennedy Institute; and Nirvani Williams, NEPM Newsroom Reporter.