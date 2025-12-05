Holyoke fires, MCAS replacements, wastewater treatment concerns

Three buildings in downtown Holyoke were impacted by devastating fires over the course of two days, leaving about 100 families displaced. We unpack the details and look at how the community is offering support.

In educational news, new high school graduation requirements are outlined by the Healy administration to replace MCAS testing, which is no longer required to graduate after a statewide vote last year. We explore what it means for students in the 413.

And, we explore how public money is used, and why costs keep rising, by county sheriffs .

Plus, with rising safety concerns, Pittsfield seeks to upgrade its wastewater treatment plant.