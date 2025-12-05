© 2025 New England Public Media

The Rundown with Carrie Saldo. NPR Network, 88.5 NEPM.
The Rundown with Carrie Saldo

Holyoke fires, MCAS replacements, wastewater treatment concerns

By Carrie Saldo
Published December 5, 2025 at 10:54 AM EST
This week's panel for The Rundown includes Maryjane Williams, reporter for the Berkshire Eagle; Eric Lesser, former state senator and senior counsel for WilmerHale; Aprell May Munford, reporter for the Springfield Republican; and Jill Kaufman, reporter for NEPM.
1 of 3  — grove silly.png
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM
2 of 3  — holyoke fire two.jpg
Holyoke Fire Department / Facebook
3 of 3  — mcas image catherine feng harvard crimson.png
Catherine Feng / Harvard Crimson

Three buildings in downtown Holyoke were impacted by devastating fires over the course of two days, leaving about 100 families displaced. We unpack the details and look at how the community is offering support.

In educational news, new high school graduation requirements are outlined by the Healy administration to replace MCAS testing, which is no longer required to graduate after a statewide vote last year. We explore what it means for students in the 413.

And, we explore how public money is used, and why costs keep rising, by county sheriffs.

Plus, with rising safety concerns, Pittsfield seeks to upgrade its wastewater treatment plant.

Carrie Saldo
Carrie Saldo is a host and producer for New England Public Media.
