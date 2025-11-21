Rent control divides, rail transportation, Henry Knox's march
Today’s panel for The Rundown includes Jane Kaufman, community voices editor of the Berkshire Eagle; Jim Kinney, reporter for the Springfield Republican; and Rich Parr, vice president at MassINC Polling Group.
Passengers board Amtrak's Downeaster train at North Station in Boston, Massachusetts, on March 31, 2023.
Eleven different ballot questions appear to have met the requirements ahead of this week’s deadline for the 2026 ballot. We will dig into a divide on the rent control question proposed for the next election cycle along with a range of housing-related issues facing the 413.
And, Springfield train ridership is down against a nationwide increase. We explore what it might mean for east-west rail.
Plus, why are historians still debating Henry Knox’s march through the Berkshires?
