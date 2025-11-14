Amherst fire, vocational school enrollment, Mercy Medical Center concerns

A tragic fire at an off-campus housing complex serving UMass Amherst students leaves hundreds displaced and a community in shock . We discuss the latest in the story and how the public is responding .

A boom in enrollment at vocational and technical schools nationwide makes an impact at school districts across western Massachusetts.

And, an eagerly-awaited project in Springfield's north end to build a new community center falls apart , leaving questions for many. We unpack the details.

Plus, Mercy Medical Center’s soon suspension of maternity care causes concerns about jobs and the future of the Springfield hospital.