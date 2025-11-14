Amherst fire, vocational school enrollment, Mercy Medical Center concerns
A tragic fire at an off-campus housing complex serving UMass Amherst students leaves hundreds displaced and a community in shock. We discuss the latest in the story and how the public is responding.
A boom in enrollment at vocational and technical schools nationwide makes an impact at school districts across western Massachusetts.
And, an eagerly-awaited project in Springfield's north end to build a new community center falls apart, leaving questions for many. We unpack the details.
Plus, Mercy Medical Center’s soon suspension of maternity care causes concerns about jobs and the future of the Springfield hospital.
We’re running down all of that and more with this week’s panel, Bridgette Davis, assistant professor at UMass Amherst School of Public Policy; Greg Sukiennik, news editor for The Berkshire Eagle; and Larry Parnass, executive editor for the Springfield Republican.