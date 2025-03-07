President Trump’s address to Congress, bullying policy, cannabis industry
1 of 4 — 1.jpg
This week’s panel includes former State Senator Eric Lesser; Greg Sukiennik, news editor at The Berkshire Eagle; and Springfield Republican reporter Aprell May Munford.
Tony Dunne / NEPM
2 of 4 — Donald Trump
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks at a primary election night party at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds in Columbia, S.C., Feb. 24, 2024.
Andrew Harnik / AP
3 of 4
The 2016 ballot question that legalized adult marijuana use in Massachusetts envisioned a business model where marijuana could be used in licensed cafes and lounges. Almost seven years later, Cannabis state regulators are on a fact finding mission to develop policies based on how other states are building businesses.
Creative Commons
4 of 4 — srs.png
Southwick Regional School educates students from the towns of Southwick, Tolland, and Granville.
Don Treeger / The Republican
Today on The Rundown, panelists react to President Donald Trump's address to Congress about the savings the Trump administration says it has identified through its efforts and how federal funding cuts are impacting western Massachusetts.
And, we discuss state demands for the Southwick School District to amend its bullying policy following a civil rights violation.
Plus, it’s time for another round of Rundown Pundown as we discuss the latest cannabis news in the 413.
This week’s panel includes former State Senator Eric Lesser; Greg Sukiennik, news editor at The Berkshire Eagle; and Springfield Republican reporter Aprell May Munford.