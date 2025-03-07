© 2025 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Rundown with Carrie Saldo. NPR Network, 88.5 NEPM.
The Rundown with Carrie Saldo

President Trump’s address to Congress, bullying policy, cannabis industry

By Carrie Saldo
Published March 7, 2025 at 11:25 AM EST
Ways To Subscribe
This week’s panel includes former State Senator Eric Lesser; Greg Sukiennik, news editor at The Berkshire Eagle; and Springfield Republican reporter Aprell May Munford.
1 of 4  — 1.jpg
This week’s panel includes former State Senator Eric Lesser; Greg Sukiennik, news editor at The Berkshire Eagle; and Springfield Republican reporter Aprell May Munford.
Tony Dunne / NEPM
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks at a primary election night party at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds in Columbia, S.C., Feb. 24, 2024.
2 of 4  — Donald Trump
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks at a primary election night party at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds in Columbia, S.C., Feb. 24, 2024.
Andrew Harnik / AP
The 2016 ballot question that legalized adult marijuana use in Massachusetts envisioned a business model where marijuana could be used in licensed cafes and lounges. Almost seven years later, Cannabis state regulators are on a fact finding mission to develop policies based on how other states are building businesses.
3 of 4
The 2016 ballot question that legalized adult marijuana use in Massachusetts envisioned a business model where marijuana could be used in licensed cafes and lounges. Almost seven years later, Cannabis state regulators are on a fact finding mission to develop policies based on how other states are building businesses.
Creative Commons
Southwick Regional School educates students from the towns of Southwick, Tolland, and Granville.
4 of 4  — srs.png
Southwick Regional School educates students from the towns of Southwick, Tolland, and Granville.
Don Treeger / The Republican

Today on The Rundown, panelists react to President Donald Trump's address to Congress about the savings the Trump administration says it has identified through its efforts and how federal funding cuts are impacting western Massachusetts.

And, we discuss state demands for the Southwick School District to amend its bullying policy following a civil rights violation.

Plus, it’s time for another round of Rundown Pundown as we discuss the latest cannabis news in the 413.

This week’s panel includes former State Senator Eric Lesser; Greg Sukiennik, news editor at The Berkshire Eagle; and Springfield Republican reporter Aprell May Munford.

Tags
The Rundown with Carrie Saldo WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTUREMARIJUANAGOVERNMENT & POLITICS
Carrie Saldo
Carrie Saldo is a host and producer for New England Public Media.
See stories by Carrie Saldo