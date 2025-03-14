Energy bill relief, judge shortages, political analysis

Today on The Rundown with Carrie Saldo, panelists discuss Gov. Maura Healey’s plans to provide relief for Massachusetts residents with high energy bills.

The Democratic National Committee has elected a new executive director with ties to western Massachusetts, Roger Lau. We offer our analysis on this news as the Springfield Republican editorial board says that Democrats should not “ play dead ” in the face of President Donald Trump’s agenda.

And, how has a judge shortage hampered legal proceedings in 413? We dig in and find out.