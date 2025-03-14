© 2025 New England Public Media

The Rundown with Carrie Saldo

Energy bill relief, judge shortages, political analysis

By Carrie Saldo
Published March 14, 2025 at 11:03 AM EDT
This week's panel includes Larry Parnass, executive editor for the Springfield Republican; Matt Szafranski, editor-in-chief for Western Mass Politics and Insight [not pictured]; and Elizabeth Román, executive editor for NEPM News.
DNC Executive Director Roger Lau.
DNC Executive Director Roger Lau.
DNC Executive Director Roger Lau.
Today on The Rundown with Carrie Saldo, panelists discuss Gov. Maura Healey’s plans to provide relief for Massachusetts residents with high energy bills.

The Democratic National Committee has elected a new executive director with ties to western Massachusetts, Roger Lau. We offer our analysis on this news as the Springfield Republican editorial board says that Democrats should not “play dead” in the face of President Donald Trump’s agenda.

And, how has a judge shortage hampered legal proceedings in 413? We dig in and find out.

This week’s panel includes Larry Parnass, executive editor for the Springfield Republican; Matt Szafranski, editor-in-chief for Western Mass Politics and Insight; and Elizabeth Román, executive editor for NEPM News.

Carrie Saldo
Carrie Saldo is a host and producer for New England Public Media.
