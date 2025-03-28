PILOTs, housing solutions
Today's panel for The Rundown includes Claire O’Callahan, affordable housing reporter at the Berkshire Eagle; Evan Garber, vice president of A.L. Cignoli Associates; and NEPM reporter Nirvani Williams.
John Sutton / NEPM
Alcalde de Holyoke, Massachusetts, Joshua Garcia, durante una conferencia de prensa el jueves, 5 de octubre de 2023.
Adam Frenier / NEPM
In Holyoke, Mayor Joshua A. Garcia seeks to garner $1.8 million through Payments in Lieu of Taxes (PILOTs), a voluntary program for tax-exempt organizations to contribute payments to the city. Will it stick?
Plus, two different approaches for creating more places to live in the 413, accessory dwellings and affordable housing. We rundown the latest on both.
