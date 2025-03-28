© 2025 New England Public Media

The Rundown with Carrie Saldo. NPR Network, 88.5 NEPM.
The Rundown with Carrie Saldo

PILOTs, housing solutions

By Carrie Saldo
Published March 28, 2025 at 11:16 AM EDT
Today's panel for The Rundown includes Claire O’Callahan, affordable housing reporter at the Berkshire Eagle; Evan Garber, vice president of A.L. Cignoli Associates; and NEPM reporter Nirvani Williams.
John Sutton / NEPM
In Holyoke, Mayor Joshua A. Garcia seeks to garner $1.8 million through Payments in Lieu of Taxes (PILOTs), a voluntary program for tax-exempt organizations to contribute payments to the city. Will it stick?

Plus, two different approaches for creating more places to live in the 413, accessory dwellings and affordable housing. We rundown the latest on both.

Carrie Saldo
Carrie Saldo is a host and producer for New England Public Media.
