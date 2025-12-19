© 2025 New England Public Media

The Rundown with Carrie Saldo. NPR Network, 88.5 NEPM.
The Rundown with Carrie Saldo

Projected loss for Baystate Health, housing support, obstructive infrastructure

By Carrie Saldo
Published December 19, 2025 at 10:53 AM EST
This wee's panel for The Rundown includes Kevin Moran, executive editor for The Berkshire Eagle; Elizabeth Román, executive editor of news for NEPM; and Springfield Republican executive editor Larry Parnass.
1 of 1  — grove.png
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM

Baystate Health contends with a projected $146.7 million annual shortfall in the wake of a Trump administration domestic policy bill. What could it mean for healthcare in the 413?

And, a study recommends the dismantling of the Route 2 overpass in the city of North Adams. What could the costs and benefits be?

Plus, while the Healy administration pushes for more accessory dwelling units statewide, the city of Pittsfield adds a community resource center and more housing for residents.

