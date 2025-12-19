Projected loss for Baystate Health, housing support, obstructive infrastructure

Baystate Health contends with a projected $146.7 million annual shortfall in the wake of a Trump administration domestic policy bill. What could it mean for healthcare in the 413?

And, a study recommends the dismantling of the Route 2 overpass in the city of North Adams. What could the costs and benefits be?

Plus, while the Healy administration pushes for more accessory dwelling units statewide, the city of Pittsfield adds a community resource center and more housing for residents.