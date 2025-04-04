© 2025 New England Public Media

The Rundown with Carrie Saldo. NPR Network, 88.5 NEPM.
The Rundown with Carrie Saldo

Federal cuts to education, school leadership turnover

By Carrie Saldo
Published April 4, 2025 at 11:07 AM EDT
Today’s panel includes Kevin Moran, executive editor of the Berkshire Eagle; Adam Hinds [not pictured], former state senator and CEO of the Edward M. Kennedy Institute for the United States Senate; and NEPM reporter Jill Kaufman.
Today's panel includes Kevin Moran, executive editor of the Berkshire Eagle; Adam Hinds [not pictured], former state senator and CEO of the Edward M. Kennedy Institute for the United States Senate; and NEPM reporter Jill Kaufman.
Today on The Rundown with Carrie Saldo, panelists discuss proposed federal funding cuts that could hit schools in Springfield and other western Massachusetts districts hard. What options, if any, does the city have?

In other education news, we analyze why leadership turnover has reached critical mass at some Berkshire County school districts.

Plus, the latest roadbump in the ongoing saga of a long-proposed economic development project in the town of Adams.

Today’s panel includes Kevin Moran, executive editor of the Berkshire Eagle; Adam Hinds, former state senator and CEO of the Edward M. Kennedy Institute for the United States Senate; and NEPM reporter Jill Kaufman.

