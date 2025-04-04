Federal cuts to education, school leadership turnover
Today’s panel includes Kevin Moran, executive editor of the Berkshire Eagle; Adam Hinds [not pictured], former state senator and CEO of the Edward M. Kennedy Institute for the United States Senate; and NEPM reporter Jill Kaufman.
John Sutton / NEPM
Today on The Rundown with Carrie Saldo, panelists discuss proposed federal funding cuts that could hit schools in Springfield and other western Massachusetts districts hard. What options, if any, does the city have?
In other education news, we analyze why leadership turnover has reached critical mass at some Berkshire County school districts.
Plus, the latest roadbump in the ongoing saga of a long-proposed economic development project in the town of Adams.
