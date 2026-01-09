Maduro capture, proposed power field in Southampton, municipal progress

The Rundown with Carrie Saldo returns with a 413 perspective of the dramatic capture of Venezuela President Nicolás Maduro by the United States government.

And, we unpack the details as Southampton residents debate the potential impact of a proposed solar power field on farmland and the Barnes Aquifer.

Plus, with a slate of elected officials sworn into office after November’s elections, we examine history made in the Holyoke and Springfield municipalities.

This week’s panel includes Paul Tuthill, reporter emeritus; Elizabeth Román, executive editor for the NEPM newsroom; and Mike Dobbs of Focus Springfield.