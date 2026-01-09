© 2026 New England Public Media

The Rundown with Carrie Saldo. NPR Network, 88.5 NEPM.
The Rundown with Carrie Saldo

Maduro capture, proposed power field in Southampton, municipal progress

By Carrie Saldo
Published January 9, 2026 at 11:30 AM EST
This week’s panel for The Rundown includes Paul Tuthill, reporter emeritus; Elizabeth Román, executive editor for the NEPM newsroom; and Mike Dobbs of Focus Springfield.
Ayu Suryawan
/
NEPM
The Rundown with Carrie Saldo returns with a 413 perspective of the dramatic capture of Venezuela President Nicolás Maduro by the United States government.

And, we unpack the details as Southampton residents debate the potential impact of a proposed solar power field on farmland and the Barnes Aquifer.

Plus, with a slate of elected officials sworn into office after November’s elections, we examine history made in the Holyoke and Springfield municipalities.

