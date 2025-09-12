© 2025 New England Public Media

The Rundown with Carrie Saldo

Rent control, education challenges, 'social' cannabis use

By Carrie Saldo
Published September 12, 2025 at 11:29 AM EDT
This week's panel for The Rundown with Carrie Saldo includes Greg Sukiennik, news editor of The Berkshire Eagle; Evan Garber, vice president of A.L. Cignoli & Associates; and NEPM reporter Nirvani Williams.
This week's panel for The Rundown with Carrie Saldo includes Greg Sukiennik, news editor of The Berkshire Eagle; Evan Garber, vice president of A.L. Cignoli & Associates; and NEPM reporter Nirvani Williams.
Williams Middle School, located on Williams Street in Longmeadow, is one of the two middle schools being consolidated into one, new building after a town meeting vote
Williams Middle School, located on Williams Street in Longmeadow, is one of the two middle schools being consolidated into one, new building after a town meeting vote on Tuesday.
The 2026 elections are shaping up to have a record number of ballot questions, including one about rent control that is stirring Northampton, Easthampton and Springfield.

And, as the kids are going back to school, there is much debate on the pros and cons around creating new schools versus maintaining existing schools in Pittsfield, Longmeadow and West Springfield.

Plus, as students head back to school, it’s the final class bell for some as the leaders of two higher education institutions in the Berkshires, Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts (MCLA) and Berkshire Community College (BCC) announce their exits.

We’re running down all of that and more with this week’s panel, Greg Sukiennik, news editor of The Berkshire Eagle; Evan Garber, vice president of A.L. Cignoli & Associates; and NEPM reporter Nirvani Williams.

Carrie Saldo
Carrie Saldo is a host and producer for New England Public Media.
