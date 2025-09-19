© 2025 New England Public Media

The Rundown with Carrie Saldo. NPR Network, 88.5 NEPM.
The Rundown with Carrie Saldo

MassWildlife board shakeup, troublesome minerals and Berkshires schools regionalization

By Carrie Saldo
Published September 19, 2025 at 1:57 PM EDT
Jim Kinney, reporter for the Springfield Republican, left, Jane Kaufman, community voices editor at the Berkshire Eagle, center, and Carrie Saldo at NEPM Studios in Springfield on Sept. 19, 2025.
John Sutton
/
NEPM
Jim Kinney, reporter for the Springfield Republican, left, Jane Kaufman, community voices editor at the Berkshire Eagle, center, and Carrie Saldo at NEPM Studios in Springfield on Sept. 19, 2025.

On this episode of The Rundown, why the former board chair of the Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife, a Berkshire County resident, is calling for a “paradigm shift.”

A troubling pyrrhotite problem on the ground in parts of New England might be sorted out from the sky. And, some schools in the northern Berkshires are eyeing regionalization. What could the impact be?

In local politics, Democrats from across the state descended on Springfield this past weekend for their party convention.

We’re running down all of that and more with our panel: Jane Kaufman, community voices editor at the Berkshire Eagle; Jim Kinney, reporter for the Springfield Republican; and Western Mass Politics & Insight Editor-in-Chief Matt Szafranski.

Carrie Saldo
Carrie Saldo is a host and producer for New England Public Media.
