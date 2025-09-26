Freedom of speech, Paramount Theater spending, 413 drought
Freedom of speech is in the news, up for debate, and drawing protestors in at least one western Massachusetts city. What does our panel think?
And $2.5 million from the state was spent. But an investigation by the Springfield Republican found not much to show for that at the Paramount Theater. What happened?
How much could a potential government shutdown impact western Massachusetts? And, how the current drought impacts farmers in the 413.
We’re running down all of that and more this week with our panel: Adam Hinds, CEO of the Edward M. Kennedy Institute for the United States Senate; Dusty Christensen, investigations editor at The Shoestring; and NEPM reporter Jill Kaufman.