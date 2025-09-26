© 2025 New England Public Media

The Rundown with Carrie Saldo. NPR Network, 88.5 NEPM.
The Rundown with Carrie Saldo

Freedom of speech, Paramount Theater spending, 413 drought

By Carrie Saldo
Published September 26, 2025 at 2:11 PM EDT
NEPM reporter Jill Kaufman, left, The Rundown host Carrie Saldo, and Dusty Christensen, investigations editor at The Shoestring at NEPM Studios in Springfield, Friday, Sept. 26, 2025.
Tony Dunne
/
NEPM
Freedom of speech is in the news, up for debate, and drawing protestors in at least one western Massachusetts city. What does our panel think?

And $2.5 million from the state was spent. But an investigation by the Springfield Republican found not much to show for that at the Paramount Theater. What happened?

How much could a potential government shutdown impact western Massachusetts? And, how the current drought impacts farmers in the 413.

We’re running down all of that and more this week with our panel: Adam Hinds, CEO of the Edward M. Kennedy Institute for the United States Senate; Dusty Christensen, investigations editor at The Shoestring; and NEPM reporter Jill Kaufman.

