Casino mitigation payments, Massachusetts 'soft secession,' Holyoke immigration resolution

Amid peace plan talks, western Massachusetts and the world marks two years since war broke out between Hamas and Israel.

A controversial immigration resolution in Holyoke fails as members of the city council raise concerns about a possible loss of federal funding. We’ll unpack the details.

And towns that neighbor the MGM Springfield casino have been benefitting from mitigation payments they've received — but now that windfall is coming to an end. What might the impact be?

Plus, is Massachusetts in a so-called “soft secession?” And what exactly does that term mean? We’ll explain.

We’re running down all of that and more this week with our panel: John Micek, politics editor at MassLive; Aprell May Munford, Springfield Republican reporter; and political consultant Evan Garber of A.L. Cignoli and Associates.