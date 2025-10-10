© 2025 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Rundown with Carrie Saldo. NPR Network, 88.5 NEPM.
The Rundown with Carrie Saldo

Casino mitigation payments, Massachusetts 'soft secession,' Holyoke immigration resolution

By Carrie Saldo
Published October 10, 2025 at 11:06 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Political consultant Evan Garber of A.L. Cignoli and Associates, left, The Rundown host Carrie Saldo, center, and Springfield Republican reporter Aprell May Munford at NEPM Studios in Springfield on Oct. 10, 2025.
Elizabeth Román
/
NEPM
Political consultant Evan Garber of A.L. Cignoli and Associates, left, The Rundown host Carrie Saldo, center, and Springfield Republican reporter Aprell May Munford at NEPM Studios in Springfield on Oct. 10, 2025.

Amid peace plan talks, western Massachusetts and the world marks two years since war broke out between Hamas and Israel.

A controversial immigration resolution in Holyoke fails as members of the city council raise concerns about a possible loss of federal funding. We’ll unpack the details.

And towns that neighbor the MGM Springfield casino have been benefitting from mitigation payments they've received — but now that windfall is coming to an end. What might the impact be?

Plus, is Massachusetts in a so-called “soft secession?” And what exactly does that term mean? We’ll explain.

We’re running down all of that and more this week with our panel: John Micek, politics editor at MassLive; Aprell May Munford, Springfield Republican reporter; and political consultant Evan Garber of A.L. Cignoli and Associates.

Tags
The Rundown with Carrie Saldo WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSGOVERNMENT & POLITICSGAMBLINGIMMIGRATION
Carrie Saldo
Carrie Saldo is a host and producer for New England Public Media.
See stories by Carrie Saldo