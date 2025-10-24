Sheriff's spending, student needs in Franklin County, 413 No Kings protests

Beacon Hill Democrats consider oversight over what some claim is "unsustainable" spending by local sheriff's offices. "No other state agency or department overspends their budget by 22%," said state Sen. Michael Rodrigues, chair of the Senate Ways and Means Committee.

And the latest student needs assessment in Franklin County finds that while substance use is down, suicide attempts have increased. We’ll examine the findings.

Plus, we’ll explore some of the effects that the Trump administration is having on higher education institutions in Massachusetts, including drops in international student enrollment and threats to federal funding.

And with thousands of No Kings protests held throughout the country this past weekend, we’ll discuss the impact here in the 413.

We’re running down all of that and more this week with our panel: Dave Eisenstadter, state editor for MassLive; Greenfield Recorder reporter Anthony Cammalleri; and NEPM News reporter Adam Frenier.