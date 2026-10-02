Abuse in Catholic dioceses, nursing home exploitation & more

Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell’s office released a long-awaited state report that found hundreds of Catholic clergy in three dioceses, including Springfield , abused nearly a thousand children over decades..

We also look at the Boston Globe's report into how state regulators allowed out-of-state operators to purchase dozens of Mass. nursing homes, including ones in the 413. We discuss the impact as owners then squeezed the facilities for profit while the quality of care plummeted.

Plus, voters in 19 Franklin County towns will decide if their taxes will pay about half the cost of a new technical high school , totaling more than $230 million. And in another special election, some small regional districts will vote on regionalizing even more.