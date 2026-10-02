© 2026 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Rundown with Carrie Saldo. NPR Network, 88.5 NEPM.
The Rundown

Abuse in Catholic dioceses, nursing home exploitation & more

By Jill Kaufman
Published October 2, 2026 at 10:46 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Today's panel for The Rundown includes host Jill Kaufman, reporter for NEPM; Aprell May Munford, reporter for the Springfield Republican; Erin-Leigh Hoffman, reporter for the Greenfield Recorder; and Matt Szafranski [not pictured], editor of Western Mass Politics and Insight.
1 of 3  — grove.png
Today's panel for The Rundown includes host Jill Kaufman, reporter for NEPM; Aprell May Munford, reporter for the Springfield Republican; Erin-Leigh Hoffman, reporter for the Greenfield Recorder; and Matt Szafranski [not pictured], editor of Western Mass Politics and Insight.
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM
Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Campbell.
2 of 3  — Andrea Campbell
Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Campbell.
Michael Dwyer / AP
The office of the bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese in Springfield, Massachusetts, in a file photo.
3 of 3
The office of the bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese in Springfield, Massachusetts, in a file photo.
Nancy Eve Cohen / NEPR

Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell’s office released a long-awaited state report that found hundreds of Catholic clergy in three dioceses, including Springfield, abused nearly a thousand children over decades..

We also look at the Boston Globe's report into how state regulators allowed out-of-state operators to purchase dozens of Mass. nursing homes, including ones in the 413. We discuss the impact as owners then squeezed the facilities for profit while the quality of care plummeted.

Plus, voters in 19 Franklin County towns will decide if their taxes will pay about half the cost of a new technical high school, totaling more than $230 million. And in another special election, some small regional districts will vote on regionalizing even more.

Host Jill Kaufman is joined by panelists Aprell May Munford, reporter for the Springfield Republican; Erin-Leigh Hoffman, reporter for the Greenfield Recorder; and Matt Szafranski, editor of Western Mass Politics and Insight.

Tags
The Rundown WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSGOVERNMENT & POLITICSSEXUAL ASSAULTRELIGIONEDUCATIONELECTIONSFINANCE
Jill Kaufman
Jill Kaufman has been a reporter and host at NEPM since 2005. Before that she spent 10 years at WBUR in Boston, producing <i>The Connection </i>with Christopher Lydon, and reporting and hosting. Jill was also a host of NHPR's daily talk show <i>The Exchange </i>and an editor at PRX's <i>The World.</i>
See stories by Jill Kaufman