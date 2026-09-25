OpenAI lawsuit, MCAS test results, Last Ditch bar

We hash out the latest on a lawsuit against OpenAI brought by news publishers including local news outlet The Shoestring . They allege the company stole their work to build up their AI models.

And the most recent MCAS results are out . While the tests are not a graduation requirement anymore, they still give us insight into what students are struggling with. We discuss how western Mass. is faring.

Plus, a lesbian bar in Greenfield has been making national headlines after their decision to loosen its mask mandate which sparked an intense backlash on social media. What do you do when a mission of inclusivity clashes with the bottom line?