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The Rundown with Carrie Saldo. NPR Network, 88.5 NEPM.
The Rundown

OpenAI lawsuit, MCAS test results, Last Ditch bar

By Phil Bishop
Published September 25, 2026 at 10:45 AM EDT
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This week’s panel for The Rundown includes Dusty Christensen [not pictured], investigations editor at The Shoestring; reporter emeritus Paul Tuthill; and NEPM reporter Jill Kaufman.
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This week’s panel for The Rundown includes Dusty Christensen [not pictured], investigations editor at The Shoestring; reporter emeritus Paul Tuthill; and NEPM reporter Jill Kaufman.
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM

We hash out the latest on a lawsuit against OpenAI brought by news publishers including local news outlet The Shoestring. They allege the company stole their work to build up their AI models.

And the most recent MCAS results are out. While the tests are not a graduation requirement anymore, they still give us insight into what students are struggling with. We discuss how western Mass. is faring.

Plus, a lesbian bar in Greenfield has been making national headlines after their decision to loosen its mask mandate which sparked an intense backlash on social media. What do you do when a mission of inclusivity clashes with the bottom line?

This week’s panel for The Rundown includes Dusty Christensen, investigations editor at The Shoestring; reporter emeritus Paul Tuthill; and NEPM reporter Jill Kaufman.

Tags
The Rundown WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSLGBTQIA+EDUCATIONGOVERNMENT & POLITICSTECHNOLOGYLAWCOMMUNITY ACTION
Phil Bishop
Phil Bishop is a reporter in the NEPM newsroom and serves as technical director for “The Fabulous 413” and “All Things Considered” on 88.5 NEPM.
See stories by Phil Bishop