Cyberattack on Springfield schools, courthouse and casino lawsuits, data center discontent

Springfield Public Schools was the target of a cyberattack that kept kids out of schools for a week and gave hackers access to an unknown amount of personal data. How does the reliance of tech make educators more vulnerable in the modern day? We discuss.

Plus, Springfield is playing host to two major pieces of litigation. We break down the latest on a lawsuit about a courthouse , and another about a casino .

And, data center discontent is sweeping Massachusetts as more and more communities are either pumping the brakes or banning the things outright. Why does everyone seem to hate data centers, and how is the state keeping up with the shift in public opinion?