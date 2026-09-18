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The Rundown

Cyberattack on Springfield schools, courthouse and casino lawsuits, data center discontent

By Phil Bishop
Published September 18, 2026 at 10:30 AM EDT
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This week's panel for The Rundown with Phil Bishop include G. Michael Dobbs of Focus Springfield; Jim Kinney, reporter at The Springfield Republican; and Elizabeth Román, executive news editor at NEPM.
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This week's panel for The Rundown with Phil Bishop include G. Michael Dobbs of Focus Springfield; Jim Kinney, reporter at The Springfield Republican; and Elizabeth Román, executive news editor at NEPM.
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM

Springfield Public Schools was the target of a cyberattack that kept kids out of schools for a week and gave hackers access to an unknown amount of personal data. How does the reliance of tech make educators more vulnerable in the modern day? We discuss.

Plus, Springfield is playing host to two major pieces of litigation. We break down the latest on a lawsuit about a courthouse, and another about a casino.

And, data center discontent is sweeping Massachusetts as more and more communities are either pumping the brakes or banning the things outright. Why does everyone seem to hate data centers, and how is the state keeping up with the shift in public opinion?

We're running down all of that and more this week with host Phil Bishop and panelists G. Michael Dobbs of Focus Springfield; Jim Kinney, reporter at The Springfield Republican; and Elizabeth Román, executive news editor at NEPM.

Tags
The Rundown WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSEDUCATIONTECHNOLOGYCYBER SECURITYLAWGOVERNMENT & POLITICSGAMBLING
Phil Bishop
Phil Bishop is a reporter in the NEPM newsroom and serves as technical director for “The Fabulous 413” and “All Things Considered” on 88.5 NEPM.
See stories by Phil Bishop