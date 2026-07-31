413 health impacts, Berkshire Museum reopens, congressional elections

Residents in the 413 are concerned about potential negative health impacts from at least three different sites across the region: a cell tower, a natural gas plant, and water sewerage plants. What are the specific issues, and how are municipalities and the state reacting? We’ll discuss.

And, the Berkshire Museum wrapped a lengthy renovation and is now back open to the public. Nearly a decade after a controversial auction of some of its artwork, has the community closed that chapter once and for all?

Plus, how does incumbency play into a candidate’s decision to participate in civic debate with their opponents come election season?

We’re running down all of that and more this week with our panel: Springfield Republican Reporter Jim Kinney; Berkshire Eagle Executive Editor Kevin Moran; and Executive Editor for NEPM News Elizabeth Román.