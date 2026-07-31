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The Rundown with Carrie Saldo. NPR Network, 88.5 NEPM.
The Rundown with Carrie Saldo

413 health impacts, Berkshire Museum reopens, congressional elections

By Carrie Saldo
Published July 31, 2026 at 9:46 PM EDT
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Today's panelists for The Rundown include Springfield Republican Reporter Jim Kinney; Berkshire Eagle Executive Editor Kevin Moran; and Executive Editor for NEPM News Elizabeth Román.
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Today's panelists for The Rundown include Springfield Republican Reporter Jim Kinney; Berkshire Eagle Executive Editor Kevin Moran; and Executive Editor for NEPM News Elizabeth Román.
Lex Edwards / NEPM

Residents in the 413 are concerned about potential negative health impacts from at least three different sites across the region: a cell tower, a natural gas plant, and water sewerage plants. What are the specific issues, and how are municipalities and the state reacting? We’ll discuss.

And, the Berkshire Museum wrapped a lengthy renovation and is now back open to the public. Nearly a decade after a controversial auction of some of its artwork, has the community closed that chapter once and for all?

Plus, how does incumbency play into a candidate’s decision to participate in civic debate with their opponents come election season?

We’re running down all of that and more this week with our panel: Springfield Republican Reporter Jim Kinney; Berkshire Eagle Executive Editor Kevin Moran; and Executive Editor for NEPM News Elizabeth Román.

Tags
The Rundown with Carrie Saldo WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSENVIRONMENTELECTIONSGOVERNMENT & POLITICSHISTORYMUSEUMS
Carrie Saldo
Carrie Saldo is a host and producer for New England Public Media.
See stories by Carrie Saldo