Federal school voucher imbalance, natural gas investments, dairy industry woes, cannabis bans

The Massachusetts Budget and Policy Center urges state officials to avoid a federal school voucher program , saying it’s weighted to benefit private schools. What does this mean for public schools? We unpack the details.

And, while ten municipalities in the state – including one in the 413 – try to move away from fossil fuels, utility companies are investing $100 million in natural gas pipelines for most of them. We find out why.

Plus, independent dairy farming in western Mass. takes a hit as Berkshire County loses another farm. What’s the future of local milk production in the 413? We discuss.

As voters prepare to vote on a recreational marijuana repeal , South Hadley will consider lifting a ban on marijuana establishments. We talk about it more, and if this is representative of the proposal for a statewide ban.