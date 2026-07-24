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The Rundown with Carrie Saldo. NPR Network, 88.5 NEPM.
The Rundown with Carrie Saldo

Federal school voucher imbalance, natural gas investments, dairy industry woes, cannabis bans

By Carrie Saldo
Published July 24, 2026 at 11:40 AM EDT
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Our panel: Chris Maza, executive editor of Reminder Publishing; Bridgette Davis, assistant professor of public policy at UMass Amherst; news reporter Phil Bishop (not pictured); and making his debut on the panel, Jordan Wolman, a senior reporter at CommonWealth Beacon (not pictured).
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Our panel: Chris Maza, executive editor of Reminder Publishing; Bridgette Davis, assistant professor of public policy at UMass Amherst; news reporter Phil Bishop (not pictured); and making his debut on the panel, Jordan Wolman, a senior reporter at CommonWealth Beacon (not pictured).
Lex Edwards / NEPM
Gas pump.
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Gas pump.
Julio Cortez / AP
The 2016 ballot question that legalized adult marijuana use in Massachusetts envisioned a business model where marijuana could be used in licensed cafes and lounges. Almost seven years later, Cannabis state regulators are on a fact finding mission to develop policies based on how other states are building businesses.
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The 2016 ballot question that legalized adult marijuana use in Massachusetts envisioned a business model where marijuana could be used in licensed cafes and lounges. Almost seven years later, Cannabis state regulators are on a fact finding mission to develop policies based on how other states are building businesses.
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The Massachusetts Budget and Policy Center urges state officials to avoid a federal school voucher program, saying it’s weighted to benefit private schools. What does this mean for public schools? We unpack the details.

And, while ten municipalities in the state – including one in the 413 – try to move away from fossil fuels, utility companies are investing $100 million in natural gas pipelines for most of them. We find out why.

Plus, independent dairy farming in western Mass. takes a hit as Berkshire County loses another farm. What’s the future of local milk production in the 413? We discuss.

As voters prepare to vote on a recreational marijuana repeal, South Hadley will consider lifting a ban on marijuana establishments. We talk about it more, and if this is representative of the proposal for a statewide ban.

We’re running down all of that and more this week with our panel: Chris Maza, executive editor of Reminder Publishing; Bridgette Davis, assistant professor of public policy at UMass Amherst; NEPM news reporter Phil Bishop; and making his debut on the panel, Jordan Wolman, a senior reporter at CommonWealth Beacon.

Tags
The Rundown with Carrie Saldo WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSGOVERNMENT & POLITICSENVIRONMENTMARIJUANAAGRICULTUREEDUCATIONBUSINESS & ECONOMY
Carrie Saldo
Carrie Saldo is a host and producer for New England Public Media.
See stories by Carrie Saldo