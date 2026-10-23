Ballot Questions 1, 3, 7 & 8

Voters in western Mass., are you ready for a nine-question ballot this Election Day on Nov. 3? If not, have no fear! We take a close look at some of the proposed measures, and what a yes or no answer means for each. We tackle Question 1 , a question proposed to expand the public records law; Question 3 , which aims to create all-party primaries; Question 7 ; an effort to build more housing in Mass.; and Question 8 , the initiative to prohibit the sale of legalized recreational marijuana.

Plus, we open with a little advice on how to prepare for that moment when you're in the tiny voting cubicle. Pro-tip, you can bring in some notes!