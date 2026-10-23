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The Rundown

Ballot Questions 1, 3, 7 & 8

By Jill Kaufman
Published October 23, 2026 at 10:34 AM EDT
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This week's panel includes Eric Lesser, senior counsel at WilmerHale & former state senator; NEPM reporter Phil Bishop; and reporter emeritus Paul Tuthill.
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This week's panel includes Eric Lesser, senior counsel at WilmerHale & former state senator; NEPM reporter Phil Bishop; and reporter emeritus Paul Tuthill.
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM

Voters in western Mass., are you ready for a nine-question ballot this Election Day on Nov. 3? If not, have no fear! We take a close look at some of the proposed measures, and what a yes or no answer means for each. We tackle Question 1, a question proposed to expand the public records law; Question 3, which aims to create all-party primaries; Question 7; an effort to build more housing in Mass.; and Question 8, the initiative to prohibit the sale of legalized recreational marijuana.

Plus, we open with a little advice on how to prepare for that moment when you're in the tiny voting cubicle. Pro-tip, you can bring in some notes!

This week's panel includes Eric Lesser, senior counsel at WilmerHale & former state senator; NEPM reporter Phil Bishop; and reporter emeritus Paul Tuthill.

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The Rundown WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSELECTIONSMARIJUANALAWGOVERNMENT & POLITICSHOUSING
Jill Kaufman
Jill Kaufman has been a reporter and host at NEPM since 2005. Before that she spent 10 years at WBUR in Boston, producing <i>The Connection </i>with Christopher Lydon, and reporting and hosting. Jill was also a host of NHPR's daily talk show <i>The Exchange </i>and an editor at PRX's <i>The World.</i>
See stories by Jill Kaufman