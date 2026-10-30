Ballot Questions 4, 5, & 9
Kevin Moran, executive editor of the Berkshire Eagle; and Elizabeth Román, executive editor for NEPM news.
Host Jill Kaufman and panelists dive deep into questions 4, 5 and 9 that Massachusetts residents will see on the ballot on Nov. 3, 2026: Voters in Western Massachusetts, are you ready for a nine-question ballot this election day? If not, have no fear! We’ll be looking closely at some of the proposed measures, and what a yes or no answer means for each.
The proposals we’re examining include canceling firearms legislation, question 9, and same-day voter registration, question 4, and about how the state calculates tax revenue, question 5, which holds potential to return more money back to taxpayers, though that could make state budgets more difficult to design.
This week's panel includes Kevin Moran, executive editor of the Berkshire Eagle; Tatishe Nteta, provost professor of political science and director of the UMass Amherst Poll; and Elizabeth Román, executive editor for NEPM news.