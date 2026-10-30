Ballot Questions 4, 5, & 9

Host Jill Kaufman and panelists dive deep into questions 4, 5 and 9 that Massachusetts residents will see on the ballot on Nov. 3, 2026: Voters in Western Massachusetts, are you ready for a nine-question ballot this election day? If not, have no fear! We’ll be looking closely at some of the proposed measures, and what a yes or no answer means for each.

The proposals we’re examining include canceling firearms legislation, question 9 , and same-day voter registration, question 4 , and about how the state calculates tax revenue, question 5 , which holds potential to return more money back to taxpayers, though that could make state budgets more difficult to design.