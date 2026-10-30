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The Rundown

Ballot Questions 4, 5, & 9

By Jill Kaufman
Published October 30, 2026 at 10:58 AM EDT
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This week's panel for The Rundown includes Tatishe Nteta, provost professor of political science and director of the UMass Amherst Poll; Kevin Moran, executive editor of the Berkshire Eagle; and Elizabeth Román, executive editor for NEPM news.
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This week's panel for The Rundown includes Tatishe Nteta, provost professor of political science and director of the UMass Amherst Poll;
Kevin Moran, executive editor of the Berkshire Eagle; and Elizabeth Román, executive editor for NEPM news.
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM

Host Jill Kaufman and panelists dive deep into questions 4, 5 and 9 that Massachusetts residents will see on the ballot on Nov. 3, 2026: Voters in Western Massachusetts, are you ready for a nine-question ballot this election day? If not, have no fear! We’ll be looking closely at some of the proposed measures, and what a yes or no answer means for each.

The proposals we’re examining include canceling firearms legislation, question 9, and same-day voter registration, question 4, and about how the state calculates tax revenue, question 5, which holds potential to return more money back to taxpayers, though that could make state budgets more difficult to design.

This week's panel includes Kevin Moran, executive editor of the Berkshire Eagle; Tatishe Nteta, provost professor of political science and director of the UMass Amherst Poll; and Elizabeth Román, executive editor for NEPM news.

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The Rundown WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTUREGOVERNMENT & POLITICSELECTIONS
Jill Kaufman
Jill Kaufman has been a reporter and host at NEPM since 2005. Before that she spent 10 years at WBUR in Boston, producing <i>The Connection </i>with Christopher Lydon, and reporting and hosting. Jill was also a host of NHPR's daily talk show <i>The Exchange </i>and an editor at PRX's <i>The World.</i>
See stories by Jill Kaufman