PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Ejay Velez (left) interviews Michael Pabón during his visit to NEPM.
NEPM Media Lab News
These stories were written by high school students participating in NEPM's Media Lab, in partnership with MassLive.

Visually disgusting but surprisingly delicious!

New England Public Media | By NEPM Media Lab
Published March 25, 2025 at 4:38 PM EDT
Tamarind candy tasting at NEPM Media Lab
Marie R.
/
NEPM Media Lab
Tamarind candy tasting at NEPM Media Lab

Marie R, Youth Media Producer for NEPM Media Lab shares her food review in a collaboration between NEPM Media Lab and MassLive.

Para leer este artículo en español haz clic aquí.

Tamarind is native to tropical Africa, although it has been cultivated since prehistoric times in India. The perfect combination of tamarind, sugar, and chili is a good option for people who like to try different things.

My first impression upon opening the product package was like opening a bag of tea due to its peculiar smell. The texture is somewhat hard and dry on the outside. If you decide to share this snack with a small child, be careful! It contains a seed inside, which can be dangerous if a small child ingests the product without adult supervision — they could choke.

The spiciness of this candy may surprise you; it has a good level of mild heat, yet the bitter taste of tamarind is still noticeable. I remember trying the fruit in its natural state in Puerto Rico. The fruit in its natural state is a little more acidic, with milder sweet notes, and the acid level is higher.

So, if you want to try something different that doesn't look as delicious, give it a try. The product is a nine out of ten.
