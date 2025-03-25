Visually disgusting but surprisingly delicious!

Para leer este artículo en español haz clic aquí.

Tamarind is native to tropical Africa, although it has been cultivated since prehistoric times in India. The perfect combination of tamarind, sugar, and chili is a good option for people who like to try different things.

My first impression upon opening the product package was like opening a bag of tea due to its peculiar smell. The texture is somewhat hard and dry on the outside. If you decide to share this snack with a small child, be careful! It contains a seed inside, which can be dangerous if a small child ingests the product without adult supervision — they could choke.

The spiciness of this candy may surprise you; it has a good level of mild heat, yet the bitter taste of tamarind is still noticeable. I remember trying the fruit in its natural state in Puerto Rico. The fruit in its natural state is a little more acidic, with milder sweet notes, and the acid level is higher.

So, if you want to try something different that doesn't look as delicious, give it a try. The product is a nine out of ten.