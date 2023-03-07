© 2023 New England Public Media

Kaliis Smith and Monte Belmonte.
The Fabulous 413

Maple forward wine & food.

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published March 7, 2023 at 10:21 PM EST
Maple Grading testers
1 of 4  — PXL_20230303_142154874.jpg
Maple grade testing kit at Maple Corner Farm in Granville
Kaliis Smith
104 partay.jpg
2 of 4  — 104 partay.jpg
Patry Vibes at Ten Forward
from venue
traverso.jpg
3 of 4  — traverso.jpg
Amy Traverso, Food Editor for Yankee Magazine AND MORE
courtesty of Artist
Ang Buxton and Alex Loonan at Ten Forward
4 of 4  — Ang Buxton and Alex Loonan at Ten Forward
Ang Buxton and Alex Loonan at Ten Forward in Greenfield
Courtesy of Ang Buxton

There's a Maple Sugar Moon tonight and sweetness in the air. Just in time for Massachusetts Maple Month, for which we travel to Granville to see the official first tap at Maple Corner Farm.

Amy Traverso, Food Editor of Yankee Magazine, joins us to discuss highlights of her career and some cool things to expect this weekend at NEPM's Wine & Food Weekend.

And we travel north and head underground to Ten Forward, a new decidedly inclusive artspace helmed by Ang Buxton (and their partner Alex Noonan). They tell us all the cool things going down in their part of Greenfield, even though we were sadly remiss with the Star Trek puns.

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
