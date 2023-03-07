Maple forward wine & food.

There's a Maple Sugar Moon tonight and sweetness in the air. Just in time for Massachusetts Maple Month, for which we travel to Granville to see the official first tap at Maple Corner Farm.

Amy Traverso, Food Editor of Yankee Magazine, joins us to discuss highlights of her career and some cool things to expect this weekend at NEPM's Wine & Food Weekend.

And we travel north and head underground to Ten Forward, a new decidedly inclusive artspace helmed by Ang Buxton (and their partner Alex Noonan). They tell us all the cool things going down in their part of Greenfield, even though we were sadly remiss with the Star Trek puns.