A dance of kids and cheese

What today needs is a little action; a little something to remind us that it's spring.

So we dance with the Martha Graham Company as they arrive in Amherst and Storrs, CT with new and old work in tow. Artistic director Janet Eilber and current company dancer Anne Souder show us how legacy work can still innovate, and how far Graham's technique truly reaches.

Then we head off to Sunderland to Thomas Farm & Dairy, where it is kidding season. No really, Laurie Cuevas' herd has had 40+ goat babies so far this season and that's just to start. Monte and Kaliis set out to hug them all, because they are the absolute cutest, and sample their cheeses while they are at it.

Plus on the show for Wednesday, we begin our 'Meet the Mayors' segment with Holyoke mayor Joshua Garcia. Got a question for the mayor? Email thefab413@nepm.org or send a text to 1-800-639-9120 and we may just ask your burning inquiry on the show!