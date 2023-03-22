© 2023 New England Public Media

Kaliis Smith and Monte Belmonte.
The Fabulous 413

A dance of kids and cheese

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published March 22, 2023 at 8:27 AM EDT
goat hug 5 cents.jpg
1 of 7  — goat hug 5 cents.jpg
Goat hugs at Thomas Farm and Dairy in Sunderland
Kaliis Smith / New England Public Media
Martha Graham Company performing Dark Meadow Suite
2 of 7  — Martha Graham Company performing Dark Meadow Suite
Martha Graham Company performing Dark Meadow Suite
courtesy of Artist
KIDS.jpg
3 of 7  — KIDS.jpg
Baby goats at Thomas Farm & Dairy
Kaliis Smith
Martha Graham Company performing Canticle for Innocent Comedians
4 of 7  — Martha Graham Company performing Canticle for Innocent Comedians
Martha Graham Company performing Canticle for Innocent Comedians
Luis Luque
kaliis with goat.jpg
5 of 7  — kaliis with goat.jpg
Host Kaliis Smith is having the BEST MOMENT EVER.
Monte Belmonte / New England Public Media
At Thomas Farm
6 of 7  — At Thomas Farm
(clockwise from right) Laurie Cuevas of Thomas Farm, Phil Korman of CiISA, and Monte Belmonte gather near the cutest of kids.
Kaliis Smith / New England Public Media
cheeses.jpg
7 of 7  — cheeses.jpg
A selection of cheeses from Thomas Farm & Dairy
Kaliis Smith / New England Public Media

What today needs is a little action; a little something to remind us that it's spring.

So we dance with the Martha Graham Company as they arrive in Amherst and Storrs, CT with new and old work in tow. Artistic director Janet Eilber and current company dancer Anne Souder show us how legacy work can still innovate, and how far Graham's technique truly reaches.

Then we head off to Sunderland to Thomas Farm & Dairy, where it is kidding season. No really, Laurie Cuevas' herd has had 40+ goat babies so far this season and that's just to start. Monte and Kaliis set out to hug them all, because they are the absolute cutest, and sample their cheeses while they are at it.

Plus on the show for Wednesday, we begin our 'Meet the Mayors' segment with Holyoke mayor Joshua Garcia. Got a question for the mayor? Email thefab413@nepm.org or send a text to 1-800-639-9120 and we may just ask your burning inquiry on the show!

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
See stories by Kaliis Smith